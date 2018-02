THE weather was perfect for sailing and the first race for the season for Ballaarat Yacht Club was held at Lake Burrumbeet for the Burrumbeet Cup.

Eighteen yachts enjoyed a great day of racing with Rage Factor skippered by Dave Stuchberry winning the Cup in a time of 1hour 38 min.

Second Place Long Black skippered by Pete Coburn and third to Scorpion Charley Weatherly.

Social sailing recommences this Thursday and racing on Saturday.