YACHTING SEASON

THE opening of the 2017/2018 Ballaarat Yacht Club Season took place on Saturday.

Pomp and ceremony was the order of the day, followed by start of race one.

Commodore Colin Littlejohn said the Ballarat yacht club community represents and continues a rich fabric of sporting tradition of sailing experience of well fought competition.

“Our Ballarat Yacht club community, however, extends much further than our sailing enthusiasts,” he said.

“We, as members, all have a role to play to ensure that this club and its important place in Ballarat is acknowledged, embraced and valued.” The Yacht Club continues to improve facilities, with the latest being a new jetty with stage one due to be completed by early February.

“This will provide wheelchair access and greater accessibility to the jetty,” the Commodore said.

“Sailability, which provides sailing for people of all abilities currently operates out of the Scout shed.

“Our jetty improvement will ensure that those who participate in Sailability are able to sail from our club and are clearly important members of our community.” City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh was tasked with the official season launch.

“Surely one of the most beautiful sights in Ballarat is a fleet of beautiful yachts, in full sail on Lake Wendouree,” she said.

“In earlier years, when the lake was dry, it was a little sad but we are very spoilt here with the breathtaking views.

“This is very clearly a family friendly club, one that is very inclusive and promotes sailing to all members of the family.” Cr McIntosh added that the yacht club was an important part of Ballarat’s history.

The launch included a ‘christening’ of a new boat, Moo, owned by Charles and Di Weatherly.