Yachts blown away by the Westerly Winds

WHAT a sailing day on Saturday in race 14 of the pre-Christmas series. The wind started off quite reasonable with a westerly gusting from 20-25km /hour, however as the race got underway it was a different matter . The course was set on a starboard course, starting mid channel facing up-wind towards Loreto College, with the start delayed by 5 minutes due to some yachts having trouble getting out of their pens . Lasers were the first class away with 7 starting, only 4 would finish. Next away were the Jubilees, great boats for this sort of weather although two failed to start as they only had a two man crew and with the wind gathering strength they were wise skippers and came in. The miscellaneous class was last away with two Paper Tigers, three pacers crewed by juniors and one 420. The course was a three lapper and as the second lap was under way the wind gathered strength and gusting SSW and Westerly were estimated to be up to 35 to 40 kms per hour. This had some disastrous consequences; many of the lasers were being blown over, one lost his mast and was towed in and two others called it a day, however Colin Baily, in a Laser radial, in only his second race ever, completed the course and race, well done Colin.

As to the Jubilees, although a big boat, one split a main sail, one lost a shroud, so the race was reduced to 5 sailing craft and although tough sailing they all completed the course and the race. Pacers juniors called it a day after 2 laps, a wise decision, and headed for the hot showers and only one of the Miscellaneous finished . Results :: Lasers, Jason Hegert on No way Back , Neville Bilney on Frogstomp and Rohan Allan on I Fink You Freaky and Colin Bailey on No Name.. Jubilee’s C. Weatherly on Scorpion, B Canny on Shiraz, R Hawkes on Redleg, C Dunbar on Stormalong and E Phillips on Lady Hamilton and Miscellaneous class Andrew Grant on Vitesse.

The finish of Jason Hegert’s race was somewhat controversial, as he crossed the line the horn failed to go off which did not fail him to stop his clock and get a precise time at the end of his race but in the end it was resolved and all was well as the stewards clocked him. Hegert, a veteran of competition sport, has returned to sailing after a career in cycling. “I originally started my sport in sailing then a really good transition into cycling overseas but I am happy to get back to sailing competition at this stage of my life,” he said. The now veteran sportsman will be going to Adelaide to contest the Nationals in the Paper Tiger Class boats, which will commence on the 27th of December to the 4th of January and hopes to do well sailing his boat No Way Back. In Hegert’s road cycling days he was stabled in Sydney with a pro-based team which took him to Asia and Europe but admits that he never got to great heights in the sport. It was a great lifestyle racing in places like Hainan, China, where he placed 2nd in a stage of the Tour, and Quighai Lake plus three Herald Sun Tours in Australia. Hegert has now left that stage of his life and is concentrating on sailing having competed in Ballarat last Saturday in preparation for the Adelaide competition.