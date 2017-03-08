YMCA Ballarat is the new Lucas Kindergarten provider

MAYOR Cr Samantha McIntosh met Kate Phillips, CEO of YMCA Ballarat, onsite at the Lucas Community Hub last week to congratulate the organisation’s new role as the Lucas Kindergarten provider.

“I’m delighted to announce that the YMCA Ballarat will be delivering quality threeand four-year-old kindergarten programs at the new Lucas Community Hub, starting in January 2018. The YMCA have a great reputation for providing first class programs and services for children and their families, and we are very pleased they will have a new home in Ballarat’s growing west,” said Mayor Cr McIntosh. YMCA Ballarat CEO Kate Phillips said the not-forprofit organisation is pleased to partner with City of Ballarat to support local children and their families at the new Lucas Community Hub.

“The YMCA is excited to be part of this growing community in Ballarat and to support local families access high quality kindergarten. As a leader in kindergarten and early learning services for more than 14 years across Victoria, we are delighted to be part of bringing the family focused vision for Lucas to life,” said CEO Phillips. “We believe this partnership approach will enable the Lucas Community Hub to thrive and ensure a vital, quality service for Ballarat families. The Hub will be a state-of-the-art facility and “one stop shop” for children’s education and health services making it easier for busy families to connect, learn and be part of the community.” The YMCA Ballarat will deliver the full kindergarten program with the provision of wrap around care to support the needs of working families. Applications for threeand four-year-old kindergarten in 2018, and four-year-old kindergarten in 2019, at the Lucas Kindergarten are now open.

For information and enrolment, visitkinder.ballarat.vic.gov.au The Lucas Community Hub and Early Learning Centre is on budget and on schedule to open in January 2018. Local construction company, AW Nicholson Pty Ltd, are busy onsite delivering: Two kindergarten rooms with 66 places Three maternal and child health consulting rooms Consulting rooms for visiting services such as early childhood intervention and family support services Multipurpose community meeting spaces and informal spaces for playgroups, lifelong learning programs and parenting groups The Lucas Community Hub and Early Learning Centre is funded by $2.4 million from the City of Ballarat and $1.6 million from the Victorian Government.