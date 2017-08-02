YOUNG MUMS GIVE SOMETHING BACK

Having received support from the community in their time of need a number of mums from the Yuille Park Community College Young Parents Program and some of their teachers gave back to the community through blood donations.

Teacher Renee Vallance and the mums visited the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Ballarat Donor Centre on Tuesday. “Today we have brought a few girls from our Young Parents Program and basically it came about from the fact that we are very lucky to receive lots of gifts and donations from the community and we started thinking that we needed to do something to give back to the community,” Ms Vallance said. “Something that wasn’t going to cost the girls anything, cost much of their time and a worthy cause so we thought donating blood was something simple and easy that we could be involved in and it also fits into our VCAL program in terms of looking at community and being able to give back to the community.” The girls are engaged in a few other programs including L2P, running a fully operational café one day a week at Community Health at Lucas and one of the girls is a volunteer on the Bendigo Bank Board.