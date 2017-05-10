2017 BMX Australia National Championships

BALLARAT BMX riders, Wayne and Josh Jolly, have excelled in last month’s National Championships. The father and son team took part in the event, which was held for the third time at Brisbane’s Sleeman Centre in Queensland, held from Monday 24 April to Sunday 30th April 2017. Wayne said day one at the track was a great start for eleven-year-old Josh who won the final round of the Grands Challenge (a 5 round series which was held from January April at Nerang, Shepparton, Bathurst, Cairns, and Brisbane).

“This means he has won a trip to race the Grands in America in November,” Wayne said. “We can’t wait to see all our team and friends again at ‘The Greatest Race on Earth’.”

Wayne explained that day two was ‘Cruiser’ day at the National Championships (Cruiser is a 24” wheel BMX bike).

“Josh raced in 11-12 class and had a great day qualifying 2nd for the final but didn’t get a great start and ended up finishing 6th,” Wayne said. Wayne was 6th also in 50+ Cruiser.

“Day three the Aussie National Titles finished for another year,” Wayne said. “Josh raced in the 11-yearold boys class (70 riders entered) and won his way to top qualifier and first pick for lane choice in the final.

“He then had his worst start for the week, got squeezed in the first straight and was 8th in turn one. A great run down the second straight and he recovered to run 3rd.”

Following up in the 50+ 20” class Wayne ran a great race to finish 5th in Australia.