400th milestone for Bomber Lauren Quinlan

LAUREN Quinlan played her 400th Game on Saturday for Bungaree. She is a Bungaree local who started in juniors before beginning her senior career as a 15 year old. Lauren has always been a defender but the past few seasons she has converted to a goaler as the club was lacking goal shooters. She has been fortunate enough to play in finals every year of her netball career, an amazing feat from a club and personal level.

Lauren is a great player and person, who has shown great loyalty to the Bungaree Netball Club.