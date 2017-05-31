51 Victorians named Junior Triple Zero Heroes

A total of 51 young Victorians aged between five and 16 will be named Junior Triple Zero Heroes today by the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA),for calls they made to triple zero. The young heroes are nominated by the ESTA operators who took their call. In their thirteenth year, the Junior Triple Zero Hero Awards recognise young people for their bravery and clear thinking in emergencies. This year’s heroes include: •15-year-old Emily who called triple zero when a fire started in her oven at home while she was alone; she explained what was happening to our operator and made sure her pets were safe

•Five-year-old India, from Ballarat East, who was taught at kindergarten how to call triple zero. India called to help her mum when her one-year-old brother swallowed a five cent coin and was choking and had trouble breathing •Seven-year-old Jamie who called triple zero after his mum had a seizure and was unconscious. He cared for his mother and younger sister until paramedics arrived.

The Minister for Emergency Services, James Merlino, said: “ESTA’s triple zero operators work under pressure to help Victorians in need, responding to nearly 7000 calls a day. “Victoria’s brave Junior Triple Zero Heroes remained remarkably cool, calm and collected and are shining examples of how preparing children for an emergency can save lives.” ESTA’s Acting CEO Ben Piper said: “Teaching your children how and when to call triple zero, including knowing your home address, really can save lives. We tell parents and carers that the life a child might save could be yours”.

ESTA provides the critical link between the Victorian community and the state’s emergency services agencies. It provides Victoria’s 24-hour emergency call-taking and dispatch services for police, fire, ambulance and VICSES.