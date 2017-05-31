Sienna preps turn up to smoking ceremony

THE City of Ballarat celebrated National Reconciliation Week with a day-long event at Ballarat Library on Monday 29 May, 2017.

This is the second year that this event has been held. Residents were invited to drop in and join in the activities, including children’s activities, cultural workshops, bushfoods workshop, and public talks. Activities are delivered by Aboriginal community members and Traditional Owners. The Ballarat Library is a finalist in this year’s Community HART Awards in the Local Government category. The Community HART Awards, now in their fourth year, recognise local governments and community organisations that are advancing reconciliation in Victoria.

Reconciliation Victoria and the Victorian Local Governance Association present the awards, with support from Bank Australia.

The Ballarat Library has been shortlisted for its partnership with the City of Ballarat’s Koorie Engagement Action Group (KEAG) in making the library a culturally safe space. The awards will be announced on Friday June 2.

Monday’s activities included a Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country; Aboriginal Story Time; Wathaurung Workshop for Children; learning to use contemporary Australian bushfoods in your own cooking with Brigid Corcoran of Saltbush Kitchen; Myles Walsh and Pitcha Makin Fellas, book discussion; Aboriginal Astronomy, public seminar.