A Dogs Pupose

Starring Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad

The director Lasse Hallstrom brings a light hand into this movie about a boy and his dog but he doesn't hold back when it comes to damning those who treat dogs poorly. As a matter of fact, it is animal cruelty that starts off the entire movie. When two no hopers find the dog, they figure they can make some money selling it but then leave it in their truck in the heat of the day. The dog is about to die when a woman and her son see it and the woman breaks out the window, saving its life. The woman and her son take the dog in and name it Bailey, much to the chagrin of the boy's father. The movie then goes into great detail of the boy (Ethan) growing into a teenager with the dog by his side as his closest companion. The parts of the movie with Ethan and his relationship with his father and girlfriend Hannah are important to the film, but they are then put on hold when Bailey dies of old age, believing that he failed Ethan by leaving him sad. The movie then leads us through the various reincarnated lives of Bailey – as a German Shepherd K-9 named Ellie, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Tino, and an unnamed dog taken in by a girl, whose mongrel boyfriend forces her to leave the dog chained up in their yard every day and night, regardless of the weather, never to play again. It is horrifying and each of these lives offers heartbreak to anyone who loves dogs. The movie exists to show how important a dog is to the lives of the humans it lives with. However, when a movie gives you a dog's death over and over again, and the effect the death has on its beloved owners, this movie stretches the compassion of dog lovers almost to a breaking point. It is only when the mongrel boyfriend takes the dog to a discreet location and is set free to die that things tie into the first story of the movie, as Bailey actually somehow finds Ethan once again. It is at this point of the story that things start to come clear as to what Bailey's purpose in life was and why he had to continue to die and reincarnate, learning more and more about what his life even means. The cast is pretty good especially Josh Gad who provided the voice for the dogs. It's heartbreaking and depressing at times for dog lovers but the movie really shows how important dogs are in our lives and how people should cherish the time they have to spend with them.

Rated PG 8 out of 10