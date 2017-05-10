Anonymous benefactor for Yuille PS

WHEN Kim Halbert-Pere was contacted by an anonymous corporate sponsor in Melbourne, representing a national brand company, asking whether she and other groups would be interested in distributing backpacks and overnight bags, no-one expected boxes and boxes of bags to arrive. Ms Halbert-Pere, who runs Ballarat based business Handy Girl Australia, said she would take some of the bags which would be of use to her students and clients. “It was misconstrued to mean that I would take them all, and I would distribute them,” she said. “So all of a sudden we had 4-5 pellet loads, and we inherited 3000 of these bags and they are good brand bags.”

The bags an backpacks were incorrectly labeled and unable to be sold and would most likely have been designated to the tip. Ms Halbert-Pere asked Ballarat Specialist School if they would come on board, not as just a place of storage, but as a trusted place where they could distribute from. “You want to distribute these bags to people and organisations in need who are representing either people in crisis or communities that would appreciate a hand-up,” she said. “So between Graham Cheeseman from the Ballarat Specialist School and ourselves and other staff, and the kids have been helping – we have been able to distribute to about 20 different organisations.” Organisations to have received bags include Berry Street, Yuille Park Community College, the Young Mums Program, Ballarat Specialist School, WRISC, health services and a couple of indigenous girls programs. Last Friday students at Yuille Park Community College received their bags and assistant principal Brett Shillito said this was a good opportunity for their families to receive a good quality item.