ANZAC DAY BALLARAT

SPIRITS could not be dampened by the weather conditions during the Commemorative Service at the Cenotaph in Ballarat. It was uplifting to see almost the whole crowd, young and old, join in the Sing Australia choir in a rendition of our National Anthem.

MC Reg Mowat said ANZAC Day goes beyond the anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli in 1915.

It’s the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service.“The spirit of ANZAC with its qualities of courage, mateship and sacrifice continues to have meaning and relevance to our sense of national identity,” he said.“Time does not diminish the memories of those men and women who served – for as long as we gather they will be honoured.“These are our grandfathers, our mothers, our aunts and our uncles, these are our families. In honouring the ANZACs we do not seek to glorify war or to appeal to base nationalism or jingoism. In remembering them we recall the standards set, the sacrifice, the heroism and also the stoicism and humour that became a touchstone in the formation of the national characters of both the Australian and our brothers and sisters across the ditch in New Zealand.“We remember the sacrifices past and continuing that our service people make that afford us the freedom to gather today in peace with the liberty to speak.”