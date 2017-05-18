‘Australia’s unluckiest gold thieves cop heavy fine.’

Having been born and bred in the goldfields of Western Australia, the ABC news-on-line headline caught my attention. I could not believe what I was reading. Three blokes stole $62,000 worth of gold, which they found protruding from the ground on a private mining site; they tried to sell it on Facebook, were caught by the Western Australia police, and the ABC has the temerity to label them as unlucky! One wonders what is the world coming to – or perhaps, and more accurately, what is serious of journalism? If that is not sloppy, irresponsible reporting, then I will go ‘he’ for hidey! I doubt their reaction would be so offensive, so foolish, if the gold were to belong to them. Can you imagine? They would be squealing like the proverbial stuck pig, and, in all likelihood, calling for the death sentence!

Like many people, I find myself pondering on some of the disquieting comments being made by President Trump; however, I find I do agree with him when he talks about ‘fake news’. How many times have we read that President Trump called the media,‘the enemy of the people’. That is NOT correct. He called ‘fake news’ the enemy of the people – and he is correct. It is! It seems the correct version did not suit the media they were not the centre of the story so they changed it to suit themselves, or to make it more dramatic for the reading public. You would have to agree, appalling reporting, by any standard. I could tell you any number of stories from the television newsrooms in which I have worked. They are so preposterous they are almost funny.

While we are on the topic, what about the disgraceful story about Julie Bishop, her slimness, and her fitness regime? There is no doubt; we live in a patriarchal society. Such a story would not be written about a man. No-one makes comment about Barnaby Joyce’s fat stomach, and how dangerous it is for him to be carrying such excess fat so close to his heart. If the reporting is going to be so personal, then we should be criticising all those male politicians who are overweight – for that read, ‘fat’ – and are not doing any exercise. Quite rightly, very little was written about the size of Clive Palmer during the time he was in the parliament. Maybe our male politicians should be getting-up at 5am and going for a run with Ms Bishop. That would make more sense, and be more beneficial. Because Julie Bishop is a woman, and she chooses to keep herself fit, and slim, she is criticised. It is a bloody nonsense! Judge her by the way she does the job, and not by the way she looks. Exactly the same thing happened to Julia Gillard when she was Prime Minister. One of the worst and most critical offenders was Germaine Greer. Her outburst on ABC-TV Q&A was a disgrace and she should be ashamed of herself. What is it about women that makes them so judgemental of other women? A former magazine editor colleague of mine is relentless. She was more concerned about the colour of Julia Gillard’s hair than any legislation the Prime Minister was attempting to pass through the house. I have no interest in the appearance of our politicians, or their families, for that matter. I do not want to know where they live, what they eat, or what they cook. They are not on ‘Home And Away’; they occupy the highest office in the land, and the job they were elected to carry-out is of paramount importance. They are not celebrities. They are servants of the people. I was asked by a local Ballarat politician, who was responding to an invitation to a particular event: ‘Will the media be there?’ ‘Yes’, I said, ‘but they will be photographing Sam Newman and Lady Potter.’ So far as I

am concerned, politicians could have one eye in the middle of their forehead. I could not be less interested. I just want to know what they are going to do about the ‘ousing!

Karl Stefanovic proved a point when he wore the same suit, every day, on television, for a year. No-one noticed. Other blokes could care less. If Lisa Wilkinson wears the same outfit twice in a month the female viewing public goes berserk. For God’s sake, get a life!!! It is not the end of civilisation as we know it. There is an obsession with what women are wearing. When the former First Lady of the US, Mrs. Barbara Bush, was asked whose dress she was wearing on that particular night, she shot-back: ‘My own!’ Do you remember when Elizabeth Taylor was visiting Australia and her husband, the late Mike Todd, told the media Elizabeth would look good in a sugar bag? I think it was three enterprising Victorian women – I have spoken with them at one time – made a dress from a sugar bag which, when it was given to her, Miss Taylor wore for a press call. She looked magnificent! It just goes to show.

Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30. Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com