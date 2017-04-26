BAD Ride raises funds for Ballarat Hospice Care

THE Ballarat Autumn Day (BAD) Ride will be held for the 28th year this May and has become an iconic event in Ballarat’s calendar and funds raised from this year’s ride help benefit Ballarat Hospice Care.The event will be held on May 7, with two rides available – a 50 kilometre and 107 kilometre option around the area north of Ballarat.Gary Bunn of the BAD Ride said the event was conducted by the Ballarat Bushwalking and Outdoor Club (bboc.com.au/) and its purpose was to encourage cyclists to explore the Ballarat area over well signposted and marshalled country roads.

“The BAD Ride is a socially-inclusive community ride and is definitely not a race,” Mr Bunn said. “We request that participants wear bright or reflective clothing and have effective lighting on their bicycles, especially if they intend riding the 107 km route.“The BAD Ride committee has made every attempt to ensure that your ride will be as safe and enjoyable as possible come rain, hail or shine.

The BAD Ride is marshalled by considerate volunteers from the Ballarat Bushwalking and Outdoor Club so please heed their helpful and cheerful advice.”Refreshment stops will be held at Wattle Flat, Mollongghip and Kooroocheang, with a lunch stop in Creswick but participants wanting one of the famous BAD Ride lunches must order this online before April 27.Ballarat Hospice Care volunteers manager Karen Taylor thanked the BAD Ride committee for their support.“Events like this not only raise funds for Ballarat Hospice Care but also raise awareness of what we do within the community,” Ms Taylor said.“This offers people a way to be involved with Ballarat Hospice Care but within their own environment.“Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer, a grief or a loss and events like this give us an opportunity to go into the community and let people know about our service.”

Ballarat Hospice Care has been offering in-home palliative care since 1987 and covers the Ballarat and Hepburn shires and parts of Golden Plains and Moorabool. Mr Bunn said an on-line “early-bird” BAD Ride ticket can be bought at a reduced cost via a link on the www.badrideballarat.com.au website, with lunch orders available on this site too.Registrations received prior to April 27 will go in the draw for a Giant hybrid bike donated by Shaw’s Cycling in Ballarat.

St John Ambulance will also be on site at the event.Mr Bunn also said people not riding this year can still make a donation to Ballarat Hospice Care via the Trybooking link in www.badrideballarat.com.au. Jean Brant, BAD Ride organiser Gary Bunn and Ballarat Hospice Care volunteers manager Karen Taylor.