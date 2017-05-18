BALLAN BUSINESS SCOOPS TOP MANUFACTURING AWARD

BALLAN-BASED manufacturer Paarhammer has won the prized Manufacturer of the Year (Small Business) award at the 2017 Victorian Manufacturing Hall of Fame. Member for Buninyong Geoff Howard congratulated the team at Paarhammer on their innovation and strength in advanced manufacturing. Established by Tony and Edith Paarhammer in 1990, the family owned company is the first Australian company to develop and patent bushfire-resistant windows and doors tested and approved to Australian standards.

Paarhammer is also setting the benchmark for energy efficiency in Australia from their purpose-built factory in Ballan featuring sustainable waste, light and water management systems using the latest in technology. The company places a strong focus on staff education and community, and since its foundation, 35 apprentices have been trained in-house in conjunction with Federation University Ballarat.

Other staff have been supported in completing certificates in manufacturing and study trips overseas to learn how to make aluminium clad windows now manufactured by Paarhammer.

The Manufacturing Hall of Fame Awards, established in 2001, recognise individuals and companies who embrace new technologies and manufacturing techniques, are export focused and excel in business innovation. Victoria’s world-class manufacturing industry contributes around $26 billion to the State’s economy each year and employs more than 270,000 people.

Through the Future Industries Fund, the Andrews Labor Government is working hard to create jobs and support high growth industries. “Congratulations to Paarhammer on winning this manufacturing award and helping to shape the future of this important sector,” Mr Howard said.

“Companies like Paarhammer are helping Victoria become a hub for advanced manufacturing, driving economic activity and creating local jobs.”