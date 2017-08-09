Ballarat Bulldog Family

BALLARAT’S four-legged bulldogs are preparing to unite this Sunday, 13 August for the City of Ballarat’s free Bull-Doggie-Do. As part of the City of Ballarat’s Celebration of Footy in the lead up to AFL Game Day on 19 August, bulldog owners are invited to bring their pets to Alfred Deakin Place in Camp Street, behind the Art Gallery of Ballarat, for a free event that showcases and celebrates bulldogs.

Ballarat is home to a high proportion of Bulldogs with more than 170 bulldogs/bulldog crosses registered with the City of Ballarat, including 62 American Bulldogs, 20 American Bulldog Cross, 52 Aussie Bulldogs, 16 British Bulldogs, 22 Bulldogs, and five Bulldog Cross. The Bull-Doggie-Do will feature competition categories, including ‘Best Bulldog’, ‘Bulldog with the best trick’, ‘Best footy themed bulldog’ and ‘Bulldog most like their owner’, as well as a special appearance by the official Bulldog of the Western Bulldogs – ‘Caesar the Bulldog’. Bulldog owners have a chance to win some incredible prizes and giveaways, including pet vouchers, pet show-bags, a signed Western Bulldogs Guernsey, and tickets to Ballarat’s inaugural AFL game. Competition registrations will be taken at 10.30am, with the Bull-Doggie-Do taking place from 11am to 12noon.

WIN News presenter Bruce Roberts will MC this unique event, which will also feature a local vet speaking about Bulldog health, the Western Bulldogs Mascot, some Western Bulldogs players as well as Brett Goodes, Ballarat Engagement Manager of the Western Bulldogs, and City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh.

The Bull-Doggie-Do was created based on an idea from brother and sister Daniel and Emily McLean, when they participated in the City of Ballarat’s Hackathon in 2016. In the Hackathon, Daniel and Emily discovered, from a combination of City of Ballarat and Western Bulldogs’ open data, that a large proportion of bulldogs were registered within the City of Ballarat. The duo then came up with the idea to hold a bulldog event in the lead up to the first AFL game in Ballarat. Daniel and Emily won the Hackathon, which included a $500 cash prize. Daniel and Emily will attend this Sunday’s Bull-Doggie-Do, along with their granny Marilyn – a major Western Bulldogs’ fan, to see their idea for a bulldog event brought to life. For more information on the Bull-Doggie-Do visit ballarat. vic.gov.au/afl/BullDoggieDo. The City of Ballarat will also host the free Footy Live Site on Saturday, 19 August 2017 at the Ballarat Showgrounds. Footy fans will be able to congregate and celebrate the AFL, watching the game unfold live on the big screens in a fun, family-friendly environment. For more information visit ballarat.vic.gov.au/afl/LiveSite.