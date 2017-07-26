Ballarat Laneways After Dark

AFTER being named one of the Top 10 Victorian Councils for Live Music, the City of Ballarat continues to build its brand as a Music City with the announcement that celebrated New Wave / Old School Motown band The Teskey Brothers is coming to town to headline the 2017 Ballarat Laneways AfterDark free live music event.

Held annually since 2015, Ballarat Laneways is an immersive live music experience that lights up the night with a full package of free live performances, light shows, art exhibitions, food trucks & a cash bar. The Teskey Brothers are the first of an exciting line-up, with more news about more artists coming soon.

Honouring that old school Motown sound and working it into something of their very own, The Teskey Brothers have touched a collective nerve with their debut album Half Mile Harvest, and suddenly find themselves the act on everybody’s lips.

Written collaboratively by all four band members, the album was self-produced in their own studio in Warrandyte on the outskirts of Melbourne. Soul and blues flavours throughout, Half Mile Harvest talk to notions of heartbreak and embodies common themes of working through broken relationships. To date the record has sold over 3,000 copies and reached #20 on the iTunes albums chart, an impressive accomplishment for an independent debut release! The band is currently on a national tour supporting Busby Marou. Earlier this year they were handpicked to support internationals Mud Morganfield and Rhiannon Giddens on Bluesfest sideshows, sold out a string of their own Melbourne shows, and have been added to an assortment of big festivals starting with Bello Winter in Bellingen next month. The Teskey Brothers are in dynamite form and take their show on the road in July on their first national headline tour.