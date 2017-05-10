Ballarat Link Road reaches another key milestone

STAGE 1B of the Ballarat Link Road project is progressing well.

Work on Stage 1B commenced early this year and is expected to be complete in 2018. Winslow Constructors Pty Ltd were awarded the contract as a result of a public tender process. The contract includes all road and associated works between the Remembrance Drive – Liberator Drive. The project will deliver a two-lane road between Remembrance Drive and Liberator Drive, realignment of Blind Creek Road, Rail overpass of the Ballarat – Ararat Railway, combined wildlife crossing and drainage crossing for Winter Swamp, traffic lights at the intersection of Remembrance Drive/ Dyson Drive and Gregory St West/Ring Road, shared walking and cycling path and associated earthworks, services relocation, drainage, lighting and landscaping. The following construction activities are now complete/ underway. These include: •Establishment of the City of Ballarat and Winslow Constructors Site Offices at the

N-W corner of Blind Creek Road and Ring Road, •Removal of trees along the proposed alignment of the road corridor along Blind Creek Road, Ring Road and Winter Swamp. •Aboriginal cultural heritage related inspections and pre-construction clearances between Blind Creek Road and Liberator Drive (BWEZ) have been completed to commence major earthworks in this section of the road.

•All pre-construction clearances and inspections have been carried out in relation to managing projects under the national environmental law, the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act). •All site survey, set outs and fencing of the construction site is complete in preparations for the earthworks to commence. •Works have commenced on wildlife crossing and drainage crossing for Winter Swamp.

•Significant earthworks are underway between Blind Creek Road and Liberator Drive (BWEZ) in preparation of the approach embankments for the construction of the Rail Overpass.

•Ground improvement work confined in the space behind the security fences is complete. This included additional treatment of unsuitable material beneath the proposed Northern Bridge Abutment and drainage improvement works.

•Relocation of overhead electrical supply from Ring Road on to Broadbent to underground. One of the key features of the project is the construction of a Rail Overpass of the Ballarat-Ararat Railway. The Rail Overpass is approximately 27m in length (horizontal clearance) and 7.1m high (vertical clearance). The key features of the Rail Overpass include: •Accommodate two existing Broad Gauge tracks; •Provision for two future Standard Gauge tracks; •Provision for BallaratSkipton Rail trail; •Provision for Maintenance Track;

•Compatibility with Ultimate Duplication of the road and future Freight Hub; •Provision for double stacked container transportation; •A single road carriageway with two 3.5m wide traffic lanes and 2m wide shoulders;

•A 3m wide shared user path on the west side of the overpass connecting Liberator Drive (BWEZ) and Ring Road with Avenue of Honour at Dyson Drive, Alfredton;

•Traffic barriers to contain traffic on the overpass and to separate traffic from users of the shared user path; and •A pedestrian barrier adjacent to the shared user path.

Stage 1B will involve construction of a 2.5-kilometre road connecting Remembrance Drive to Liberator Drive in to the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) near the intersection of Ring Road and Trewin Street. The Ballarat Link Road will ultimately provide a direct link from the Western Highway to the Midland Highway.

The road will be a major north-south arterial road, which will service Ballarat West (including BWEZ) and the regional community. The Victorian Government has provided $38 million to plan the entire16 kilometre road corridor and to construct Stage One, between Remembrance Drive in Alfredton and Learmonth Road in Mitchell Park.