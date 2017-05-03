Ballarat Mum Best Mum in Business Boss Finalist

BALLARAT Mum of two, Nataly Tormey has been recognised as a “Best Mum in Business Boss” finalist in the coveted 2017 Motivating Mum Brilliant Biz Mum Awards.

These prestigious awards are the brainchild of one of Australia’s leading networking groups for mums in business – Motivating Mum. They celebrate and showcase the outstanding hard work, determination and achievements of many mums in business across the country, affectionately known as ‘Mumpreneurs’. Nataly Tormey is the founder and director of WWC Community Education, WONDERWOMAN Children. From a small home office in Ballarat together with Sorcha Evans they both manage 20 community educators Australia Wide and actively advocate for community education in health, first aid and safety for families in need in Australia. WWC Community

Education provide Family First Aid sessions teaching families vital skills to know in what to do in an emergency, including CPR for babies and infants, safe eating and first aid for choking, fevers and febrile convulsions, head injuries and lots more! The organisation is also the first in Australia to release a program to certify professional working in Social and Family services to conduct Family First Aid sessions as part of a service in their not-for-profit or community organisation. This outreach initiative has even gained attention with the Australian Government, with Nataly and Sorcha being invited to meet with the Senator of Canberra, Minister of Social Service and Multi-Cultural Affairs and local MP Ballarat Catherine King also the Shadow Minister for Health Care and Medicare This award recognises that WWC director Nataly is best Mum Boss, being nominated by one of her team members. “Our organisation provides support and education to families. We support peer to peer learning in first aid, health and safety and therefore we help certify parents to provide community education in Family First Aid to other parents. As a parent myself I am very passionate to create a platform for Mums and Dads to do something they are passionate about, in hours that are convenient for their family and that benefits other families. I run a very honest operation and it is a must for anyone to work with us they come with their heart in their hands and stand by our values of fair operations. I am super excited to be nominated”, enthused Nataly The Motivating Mum Brilliant Biz Mum Awards are made up of 13 categories each representing particular areas of business including social media, branding, marketing and more.

What sets these particular awards apart from many others is a panel of judges, rather than social media voting, judges them. This means all winners are determined based on merit. Thirteen amazing mums in business will be announced as the best in their field at the Brilliant Biz Mum Awards night which will be held on Saturday 20th May 6 -9pm in Melbourne.