Ballarat road safety partners donate to save lives

UNDERSTANDING that the need for blood never takes a holiday, VicRoads has joined with its road safety partners to ensure that local supply levels are catered for this Easter. Members of the CFA, SES, RoadSafe Central Highlands, Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, will join VicRoads staff at the Ballarat Red Cross donor centre on Wednesday 5 April, to give lifesaving blood in the lead up to the busy holiday period. Ewen Nevett, VicRoads Regional Director Western Region, said the blood drive is a way to give back to the community. “Holiday periods are an important time to keep up donations for the Australian Red Cross Blood Service as this busy period is often when their supplies drop, yet the need for blood dramatically increases,” Mr Nevett said. “In a serious road trauma incident, a single patient can require huge quantities of blood and blood products within a short period of time, which can be the equivalent of more than 30 individual donations.”

Blood is vital to life and for many people, blood donors are their lifeline. Currently, only one in 30 Australians gives blood, but one in three Australians will need blood in their lifetime. “VicRoads remains focussed on achieving a 30 per cent reduction in road trauma by 2022, acknowledging there is much more work to be done,” Mr Nevett said. “2016 was disastrous on our roads and country deaths continue to be higher than in metropolitan Melbourne. “The simple act of giving blood is a proven lifesaver and we’re proud to be rolling up our sleeves with our road safety partners.” To find out the nearest location where you can give blood, visit www.donateblood.com.au .