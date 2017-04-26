Ballarat Secures Nationals Cycling for Another Three Years

THE City of Ballarat will host the Cycling Australia Road National Championships for three more years, with an ambition to grow the event and to further capitalise on the economic and social benefits it brings year-round.

City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh welcomed the State Government’s financial support saying its confidence in Ballarat as an ongoing host of the Cycling Australia Road National Championships was wellplaced and was a welcome addition to Council’s investment over many years. “The State Government’s contribution adds to the significant investment the City of Ballarat and the communities of Ballarat and Buninyong have made over many years in hosting the Cycling Australia Road National Championships, as a high profile cycling event for the region and state.

“City of Ballarat is proud of its role in building the event to the level of prestige it enjoys now; an internationally recognised event which brings thousands of people to Ballarat over summer and encourages thousands more to take up an active, cyclingbased lifestyle, year-round. “Competitor, spectator and visitor numbers continue to grow year to year, as does the economic impact of the event in regional Victoria,” Mayor McIntosh said.

Mayor McIntosh applauded the decision by Cycling Australia to return the event to Ballarat for another three years saying Ballarat has the experience, infrastructure and expertise to host the event and ensure the nationals continue to be the premier event on Australia’s cycling calendar. “Next year will be the 12th consecutive year the Cycling Australia Road National Championships will be staged in Ballarat. More than 25,000 people enjoy the cycling over five days, with an economic impact around $4.5 million, which is extremely significant for the regional economy”. “We look forward to hosting the event for the next three years and to working with Cycling Australia to expand the event to allow opportunities for more elite and age group riders and for mass participation events”.

The City of Ballarat’s decision to bid to host the Cycling Australia Road National Championships for another three years is in line with Council’s year-round commitment to cycling. This includes the adoption of a cycling strategy and works to build new cycling paths and riding trails to further Ballarat’s reputation as a preferred cycling destination and to encourage as many people as possible to ride bicycles, both as a means of transport and for leisure.

Overview of Road Nationals in Ballarat

•Event dates – 3 – 7 January 2018

•Five days of racing

•14th edition of Road National Championships in Ballarat

•12th consecutive year in Ballarat

•Road National Championships confirmed to stay in Ballarat until 2020

•The 2018 event leads into Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (April 2018)