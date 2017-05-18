Body in focus for Education Week at the Gallery

FOR Education Week, which runs from Monday 22 May to Friday 26 May, Ballarat students will have the opportunity to participate in a cross artform exploration of the human body titled The Body, Inside and Out. During the free two-hour workshops, students from Ballarat schools will work with artist Felix Cunningham and actor Emil Freund who will take two different approaches to helping students understand how the body works.

Felix, who was worked with the Gallery on portrait workshops for students during the Archibald Prize last year, will take a onehour drawing activity, creating an A1 graphite drawing inspired by prints of the human body from the Gallery collection as well as models of skeletons, they will base on the human skeleton. Emil, who is recent graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, will also run an hour-long activity with students, where they learn about the body in space — how it communicates and how movement and stillness, proximity and distance can tell a story. The activity for upper primary students has been made possible through BBR funding; for work at the Civic Hall and for the construction of a new fernery in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens. Council has also supported an application from Basketball Ballarat for its new stadium”.

The Mayor said once the Federal Government released guidelines for a new $270 million fund for major ‘transformational’ projects aimed at ‘unlocking the potential of our regions’, the City of Ballarat would examine them carefully to determine what potential there was for Ballarat to access funding. The potential of securing funds through a new third round of the Stronger Communities Program (SCP) would also be investigated. City of Ballarat Chief Executive Officer Justine Linley singles out three key initiatives where she believes Ballarat may be able to capitalise on funding streams announced in the Federal Budget. “The Regional Growth Fund is worth $472 million; the Ballarat/Central Highlands Aviation Emergency Services Hub and Stage 2 of the Link Road are core infrastructure projects we will seek to have considered as part of this fund”, Ms Linley said. “Council will also carefully explore opportunities to secure further investment in the Ballarat West a funding grant from the Victorian Department of Education and Training. The Gallery will be covering the cost of bus travel. Gallery Education Offi cer Pauline Doran said that the workshops offered a new approach of linking students with the collection. “Last year, we looked at portraits and the external appearance of people — this workshop looks at the bones beneath, and how the body works. “Our fi rst priority will be students from schools who can’t usually afford to come to the Gallery, so we will be subsidising bus travel. “We are very excited to be working with these two young artists who will bring a new energy and enthusiasm to this project.”