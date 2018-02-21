Buninyong Living Expo

THIS is a great time of the year to enjoy the outdoors, but don’t let your litter spoil it for others – Be a Litter Super Hero! Our region provides some wonderful opportunities for us to enjoy the beauties of our natural environment.

On Sunday 25 February, the Litter Superheroes will be making an appearance at the Smart Building and Living Expo at Royal Park in Buninyong. Come and check out the super heroes and pick up a free car litter bag and some tips on how to help stamp out littering.

You can join their social media campaign #bealittersuperhero and have your photo taken with them as you join the growing number of Litter Super Heroes.

Be a Litter Superhero encourages everyone to be involved in keeping our environment clean and litter free. Like all super heroes, Litter Super Heroes have a special skill, they don’t litter and will go out of their way to ensure their litter goes into a bin.

Check out the Litter Super Heroes Facebook page and see where will be and what other litter super heroes are doing. Afterall everyone can be a Litter Super Hero! The theme for this year’s expo is Waste – War and Peace! Expo Director Andrea Mason said: “The expo is a great opportunity to meet the people in our community who are also passionate about efficient buildings, sustainable design, electric vehicles and great lifestyle products.

It is very inspiring to see… and gives hope for a more sustainable future for us all.” Over 50 stallholders will be showcasing some of our best local professionals and producers including building, designing, solar systems, electric vehicles, bushfire attack level ratings, environmental, community, food and lifestyle products.

And there are lots of great fun activities too including waterbugs, children’s activities, music, coffee and food stalls.

It’s a little bit serious and a little bit fun!! The Smart Building and Living Expo, Royal Park, Buninyong, is on Sunday25th of February 2018, 10am – 3.30pm as part of the National Sustainable Living Festival 2018.