CAFS commemorates 100 years since the original planting of the Arthur Kenny Avenue of Honour

CAFS commemorated an important milestone in Ballarat’s history on Thursday 3rd August, with it being exactly 100 years since the planting of the original Arthur Kenny Avenue of Honour. Arthur Kenny was the Superintendent of the Ballarat District Orphan Asylum from 1884 until his death in 1925.

Unfortunately, between the two world wars the Avenue was forgotten and it wasn’t until 2012 that the Arthur Kenny Avenue of Honour Re-discovery project commenced. In 2015, some members from the same group worked tirelessly with CAFS and the City of Ballarat to replant the Avenue in Fortune Street Ballarat East, 350 metres from the original site. 106 Algerian Oak trees were planted with bronze plaques at the base to commemorate each old boy who served in World War 1. Today, 100 years later, and in accordance with Arthur Kenny’s vision in 1917, the Arthur Kenny Avenue of Honour will continue to serve as an enduring memorial to the contribution and sacrifice of the 106 Ballarat Orphanage past residents. City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said it was important an important occasion – one to remember the orphans and secondly to celebrate the Avenue. “Today is a wonderful day to be remembering those who absolutely deserve to be remembered one hundred years later,” she said.