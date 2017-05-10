Central Highlands Netball Interleague Squad

A FINAL training session for the Central Highland Netball League senior interleague team took place on Sunday, which was followed by a practice match against the Ballarat Football Netball League. Both teams will be taking part in Saturday’s away matches in the Worksafe AFL Victoria Community Championships. The Central Highlands team will travel to Lyndhurst where they will line up against the Southern Football Netball League, while the BFNL team will take on the Bendigo Football Netball League at Bendigo. CHNL senior interleague coach Jordan O’Keefe said the fourth and final training session on Sunday and subsequent game was an opportunity to try new court combinations. “We had two weeks of selections and that squad has been training the past few weeks,” O’Keefe said. This will be O’Keefe’s 4th term as interleague coach and with a track record of two wins and one loss he would have to be confident. “I think we are stronger than we were the last time we won a couple of years ago,” he said. “Many of the squad players have played with each other outside our league, as well, in other competitions so that’s the sort of thing that works in our favour. “Out of the entire squad there are probably only a couple that I have never coached before so that familiarity between the players and myself works in our favour, as well.” Sunday’s game against the BFL was a good gauge as to where their standard is and it was pretty good with a win to Central Highlands. “It was only a practice match but it was a good opportunity for the BFL, as well, and we came away feeling really positive after the match,” O’Keefe said. “We are pretty confident that we can put in a good match on Saturday, we should be really competitive.” O’Keefe admitted that he knew ‘absolutely nothing’ about the opposition and not much about their league.

“It should be an interesting day,” he said. “Coming off Sunday’s practice match we should just take exactly how we played from start to finish, with only a couple of minor tweaks, we should be able to put up a strong game. “If we stick to our game plan as we did on Sunday we should be right.”