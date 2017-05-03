CHFL Round 5 2017

Beaufort Crows Showing Their Strength

Beaufort consolidated it place in the top three of the Central Highlands FL last Saturday with a 38 point win over Buninyong. The Crows lead at every change in a relatively low scoring match and whilst Buninyong were within 20 points at the final change they were not able to make any inroads and Beaufort fished with the only three goals of the final quarter. This is a very important win for Beaufort as it now means that hey have overcome three of the teams in the first month of football; Daylesford, Bungaree and Buninyong.

Now they have what will be expected to be a slightly easier challenge, Ballan before the bye for the interleague fixture against the Southern FNL. Ballan were able to give their season some momentum this week when they had their initial win over a winless and now on the bottom of the ladder Dunnstown.

Adam Kurzman proved to be the vital element up forward for the Blues finishing with a game high four goals.

However overall Ballan coaches would have been most pleased with a total of nine goal kickers which if this can be repeated this week will keep the Beaufort defence honest. The problem for the Blues forwards though is that the Beaufort defence in the past two weeks has featured as being the keys in important victories. Sam Sher, Jacob Wilkinson and Bradie Thomas all gave Ballan a strong presence around the football. The challenge for them though is can they do it against the powerful Beaufort mids including tom Stapleton, Alex Petrie and Mick Foster. Expect Beaufort to go into the bye undefeated. Hepburn has had a tough a fixture to star the season as any club in the league but they are acquitting themselves very well.

Most importantly on Saturday they were able to take one of the big scalps and inflict successive defeats on Gordon. After two losses under a goal in a row it was important for the Burras to keep themselves in the mix for the top positions on the ladder.

It was another result under a goal but Hepburn this time were on the correct side of the ledger by two points.

Jacob Brown probably had his best match at senior level finishing with three goals, along with Kamen Ogilvie.

This is important as the Burras build a forward line which can share the goal scoring capacity. Although last week neither Hepburn nor Gordon were particularly effective in front of goal kicking 28 behinds between them. The big question though now is can Hepburn come up for a third clash against a top side when they meet Buninyong at Buninyong this week.

Both clubs sit with two wins each in sixth and seventh on the ladder and whoever gets victory will achieve a handy break on those following. This might be a more important clash for Buninyong as they have been unable to match it with Springbank and Beaufort and a third loss to a side in the eight might have supporters wondering if the Bombers have fallen away from their grand final form of last year. In this league three losses almost condemns a team to finishing outside the top four and makes any run at a premiership very difficult.

Learmonth are the club making the most of a favourable draw to start the season having only had to face one of the top contenders to this stage of the year and in a night fixture against Creswick last week they were able to come from behind at three quarter time to kick nine goals in the final quarter and win by 39 points. Matthew Bond has had a couple of very good games and his six goals on Saturday was virtually the difference between the two teams.

The form of Bond along with the addition of Richard Zelencich and Scott Whiting to add to reliable Brenton Powell has clearly given the Lakies a chance to be in finals contention. So far they have probably only played one team, Waubra, who will feature in the finals and whilst they fell short they were competitive against the Kangaroos.

Learmonth will be aiming to use this week against Carngham Linton to build on their star tot the season and maintain a spot in the eight.

Springbank full forward Tom Eltringham continued his strong start to the year with a further seven goals against an uncompetitive Clunes to take his tally to 26 for the season. A nice start after just four matches. His unlikely compatriot up forward for the Tigers on Saturday though was Justin Simpson who finished with six goals himself. Normally the backman who gets the oppositions best forward Simpson would have enjoyed the opportunity to get his hands on the footy after missing some weeks after being injured in round 1. A big tally might be on offer again for the Tigers who travel to Dunnstown this week.

The Towners never appears to be in the game against Ballan last week and so far they have not been able to develop a key forward to at least be their main target. On Saturday they had no multiple goal kickers and this has proven to be a problem in other early matches.

It is expected that Sam Jenkins, Tim O’Shea, Aaron Brennan will be able to get plenty of the football through the middle of the ground on Saturday but it is hard to see who they have able to stand up to kick four or five goals to keep them within reach of Springbank who will score freely.

Gordon must bounce back from successive losses or they also will be at risk of missing out on a top four spot on the ladder. To do this they have to overcome a red hot Waubra who held Bungaree at bay by 17 points. They are one of the three clubs undefeated and this includes three teams who are expected to play finals. Again this week Waubra coach Grant Luscombe would have been pleased to have eight different goal kickers including Jackson Kinna and Austin Murphy each scoring three.

These appears to be an important development for the Kangaroos compared to last year when it was almost a case of stop Tim Boyle and you stopped Waubra.

This change has not resulted in a drop off in their defensive form and Gordon has the potential to score quickly if given a chance.

On Saturday usual defender Steve Patterson had to go forward and ended up with three goals but the normal key contributors Mick Nolan, Steve Nicholson and Chris McGuigan all were dangerous with two goals each. This match shapes as a vital as a Gordon loss could put them back in the middle of the ladder. Bungaree and Rokewood Corindhap should be a very interesting encounter with the Demons doing quite well against other teams in the eight but the Grasshoppers would see this game as a chance to draw level on two wins each.

Bungaree continues to appear to be finding that their balance of experience across the ground is ensuring that they can match it with most. Chris Cowan has been prominent in early matches as he was again against Waubra, along with youngster Jack Oostendorp and Mitch Bowman. In what should be an important addition to the team former captain Joel Mahar returned to the senior team this week after a number of years interstate and he will add some class into the midfield. Rokewood Corindhap even though they were defeated by Daylesford will still have confidence that they can have an impact as they were leading through until the last quarter when they just ran out of legs. The introduction of quite a few experienced recruits already appears to be assisting some of the promising juniors which the Grasshoppers have to step up to another level. Bungaree will still start favourite at home but it could be a very close outcome. Skipton appear to be a long way behind the rest of the competition at present and they are not likely to get to much sympathy from Daylesford who need to put together a strong four quarter effort to build some confidence. Seb Walsh finished with five goals last week and he appeals as the main avenue to goal for the Bulldogs and should be too smart for the Emus defenders. Newlyn finally had their first win of the year over Skipton last week and will now be aiming to build on that over Creswick who also sits with just the one win.

Newlyn scored freely over Skipton and Sean Massey will be hoping to add to his 10 goals from Saturday. Creswick need to be able to contain Dan Wehrung most importantly as he is showing that as coach he is leading from the front very effectively and with his class could be the difference between the two teams.

Newlyn on the other hand though will need to concentrate on Clint Robinson who was the main avenue to goal for the Wickers in their challenge to Learmonth. Robinson has the ability to kick handy bags of goals but rarely seems to do it consistently for a number of weeks in a row. If can change this pattern and kick another four or five his team could get up.