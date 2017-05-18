CHNL big win oner SFNL

Saturday 13th May saw the 17 & Under and Senior Haymes Paint CHNL Interleague Teams play against Springvale and SFNL representative teams at Lyndhurst for the Worksafe AFL Victoria Community Championships. Steph Blyth (Newlyn) coached a very enthusiastic team of young ladies with great hopes of glory entering into the match. The first quarter saw a very close affair with the ball travelling to both ends of the court with huge impact on play from the defensive groups of both sides.

Lillie Wrigley (Creswick) and Montana Mair(Buninyong) played an important part in keeping our hopes alive , blocking the ring and the oppositions ability to score goals and at quarter time the match was anyone’s for the taking. From here the well drilled Springvale side consolidated and gradually made their mark on the game with their team cohesion and experience, slowly increasing on their lead to come out 11 goal victors by the final whistle. The score does not indicate the endeavour and work that all nine girls put in, Isabelle Rustman (Clunes) playing a very solid game in GA well backed up by Caitlin May (Newlyn) in GS. Sarah Campbell (Newlyn) captained the side from the front and worked hard for three quarters in WD and Centre.

Chelsea Mason (Carngham Linton), Freya Maude (Newlyn) and Paige Mackenzie (Creswick) all worked extremely hard through the centre court and these young players should all hold their heads high following their first hit out as a team. Montana Mair was awarded the best on court for CHNL. These girls are all the more hungry for success after this match and now look forward to their next match on Sunday 18th June at Colac. A different story played out for the Senior Haymes Paint CHNL side. Although the SFNL played hard and worked with numerous changes at each break, our highly skilled and competent players were just too strong coming away with a 32 goal victory, the final score 71 to 39. Jordyn Bibby (Beaufort) played an outstanding match in GS, barely leaving the goal ring to score an incredible 60 goals for the match at an accuracy well over 90%, an achievement that saw her named player of the match. However this is only part of the success story for this team. Kelly Conroy (Springbank) captained the team with vigour and lead by example from the Centre position, directing play from the front.

Our defensive end was a sight to behold with intercepts, deflections and lightning fast attack from Elenoa Costello (Dunnstown), Roisin Fradd (Springbank), Jessica Howlett (Beaufort) and Kathryn O’Dwyer (Bungaree) working well in every combination together, leaving spectators in awe of the fact that this group have only been together for a few short weeks.

Katelyn Sutton (Learmonth) in WA fed the shooters with pin point accuracy and made fantastic position to support her team mates, Eleisha Phelps and Laura TonkinAllen (both of Learmonth) worked tirelessly in GA to feed the highly accurate Jordyn and accurately score shots of their own, putting on a display of team work, skill and fitness that left all who watched wanting more match time just to see further minutes of wonderful netball.

Jordan O’Keefe (Coach – Learmonth) has been able to unify this highly skilled group in a very short time and was able to instil a match ethos that left no stone unturned and every player prepared to work hard for every second they were on the court, gelling together as though they had been training for months and back each other up like their lives depended on it. With a display of such a high standard we are discussing opportunities for future matches for this group, if only for the spectators to take pleasure in watching such a high level of skill.

Rebecca McCahon – CHNL President

CHNL 71 39 SFNL