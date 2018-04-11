City of Ballarat News 12th April 2018

Applications open for Community Impact Grants

ARE you a local, notforprofit community organisation? Can the City of Ballarat help you with some funding? Round 4 of the Community Impact Grant Program 2017/18 opens on Sunday, 1 April and closes Monday, 30 April.

In the past, this program has helped, for example, the Golden City Paddle Steamer group train up some new skippers, the Friends of Learmonth produce The Learmonth Thunderer newsletter and the Ballarat Toy Library with toys, revitalising the library.

The grant program is a great opportunity for not-for-profit community groups to apply for funding for projects, equipment upgrades, community or neighbourhood-based events or even ideas that need a bit of funding to make them a reality.

If you are interested in applying, just download the grant guidelines and budget help sheet from the City of Ballarat’s website, give the City of Ballarat a call on 5320 5746 if you have any questions and then collate quotes, letters of support and any other important or relevant information.

Assisting local businesses prepare quality tenders

THE City of Ballarat’s free TenderWrite workshops to assist local businesses to achieve greater success when submitting tenders return in 2018.

Businesses in the Central Highlands region are invited to attend the first free TenderWrite workshop for 2018 later this month.

The popular TenderWrite workshops aim to assist local businesses to prepare quality tender submissions and to improve their ability to bid and win local and state government tenders.

The workshops are delivered by the City of Ballarat Economic Development team in partnership with Federation University Australia.

This month’s workshop will be held on Thursday 19 April between 9am and 3pm at the Ballarat Town Hall, and will focus on: •General policy framework around government tenders •What evaluation panels are looking for in your bids •Bid documents •What to think about in preparing a tender using templates •Thinking about your own business and what your unique value proposition is.

Federation University Australia’s Jessie Harman, who has vast experience in tendering and evaluating tenders, will facilitate this month’s workshop.

Andrew Bradley, of Industry Capability Network (ICN), will also speak about how ICN can assist businesses to enter into partnering arrangements.

City of Ballarat Procurement Coordinator, Trevor Harris, will also present.

Council adopts 2018 Active Women and Girls’ Strategy

BALLARAT City Council adopted the City of Ballarat 2018 Active Women and Girls’ Strategy at its Ordinary Meeting last week.

Councillors also acknowledged the extensive community consultation which helped inform the development of the strategy.

The newly-adopted strategy provides a tailored response to priority issues identified within the municipality that may be constraining women and girls’ involvement in sport or physical activity, either as leaders or participants.

The strategy will guide future initiatives aimed at increasing female participation in sport and physical activity within Ballarat, while promoting equitable opportunities in the sporting environment.

Throughout the extensive consultation process four key focus areas were identified to help guide the City of Ballarat over the next four years on projects to be delivered.

The key focus areas of participation, culture and environment, infrastructure and media action each align with the vision and goals identified in the Council Plan 2017-2021.

•Participation initiatives to encourage active participation, athlete pathways and data collection •Culture and environment initiatives that support women and girls in leadership and governance roles, positive female role models, club education, development and volunteer support •Infrastructure equitable access to suitable facilities to support participation •Media action a focus on promotion, exposure and positive messaging to motivate and change behaviours.

The City of Ballarat will now work with ambassadors in each key focus area to advocate for the inclusion and promotion of women and girls’ sport.

These ambassadors will be announced in the coming weeks.