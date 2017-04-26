City of Ballarat News 27th April 2017

Ballarat Heritage Weekend program out now

GET ready to unravel the mystery and discover the history of Ballarat at the 2017 Ballarat Heritage Weekend.This year, Ballarat Heritage Weekend moves to the final weekend in May – 27 and 28 May – and will be the highlight of a month-long focus on heritage in our region.Visitors can explore and celebrate Ballarat’s mysterious past with a jam-packed weekend full of activities, entertainment and events.Highlights include:• Charlotte Smith 1950s fashion display and fashion parades with celebrity guests Tara Moss, Jacinta Tynan and Emma Birdsall• Official Doctor Blake Ballarat Tours• Keynote addresses from Professor Geoffrey Blainey and Doctor Blake Mysteries Creator George Adams• Mystery Trail• Steam Train Rides• Ballarat’s Best Beard and ‘Stache Competition• Torchlight Tours at the Art Gallery of Ballarat• Horse and carriage rides• Dame Nellie Melba Month High Tea at Craig’s Royal HotelFor a copy of the full program visit: http://ow.ly/h9Zl30aY8oD

Ballarat Drug Action Partnership Funding Boost for Positive Choices

POSITIVE CHOICES, a drug education and awareness-raising program targeted at apprentices and young tradespeople in the local building industry, has received federal funding through the Local Drug Action Team Grants (LDAT). The Australia Government is providing $19.2 million funding to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation for the LDAT program. Positive Choices is one of 40 initial grant recipients Australia-wide.Methamphetamine use is significantly higher amongst rural Australians. The most affected group is 18 – 29 year olds and in the country, a higher proportion of these are employed. Ballarat and District Drug Action Partnership (BADDAP) aims to tackle this issue in the workplace with Positive Choices. BADDAP is a partnership of committed local businesses and organisations created to prevent crime and minimise harms caused by drugs in our community.Positive Choices will engage with apprentices, young tradies, and the building industry to provide information and support on drug use and harm minimisation through targeted information sessions and educational material.“Positive Choices is about taking information and support to where it is most needed,” said Pauline Molloy of BADDAP partner, Ballarat Community Health.“Evidence shows that young tradespeople are a group of particular concern when it comes to amphetamine usage. Working with all sectors of the building industry provides a great opportunity to engage directly with young people and their employers about problematic drug use.”Positive Choices is an opportunity for the building industry to be involved in change. This community wide collaborative approach will improve the reach and impact of the program.

BADDAP’s membership includes the City of Ballarat, Department of Justice and Regulation, Uniting Care Ballarat, Ballarat Community Health, Berry Street, Sports Central, Victoria Police, Ballarat Health Services – Mental Health, Australian Community Support Organisation, Centacare and the Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative.