City of Ballarat News April 12th 2017

Urban Design Framework for Ballarat West Major Activity Centre adopted
A REVISED Urban Design Framework for the Ballarat West Major Activity Centre was adopted by Ballarat City Councillors at an Ordinary Meeting of Council on 22 March. The Framework outlines topography, effective alignment of retail offer, delivery of infrastructure and vehicular/pedestrian accessibility and will direct the next stages of development at the site. The Ballarat West Major Activity Centre is located on the corner of Cherry Flat Road and the Glenelg Highway. The adoption of the Framework follows a consultation process with stakeholders. The Framework provides clear guidance to the City of Ballarat, the community and developers on how the Major Activity Centre is to be developed and structured over an approximate timeframe of 30 years.
Apply now for a City of Ballarat Community Impact Grant
Local, not for profit organisations delivering community projects and events are encouraged to apply for funding in the Round Three of the 2016/2017 Community Impact Grant Program. Applications are now open online and close Monday 1 May, 2017. For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program, visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au to download a copy of the 2016/2017 guidelines and access the online application form. More than $125,000 was granted to local not-forprofit community groups in the first two rounds of the City of Ballarat 2016/2017 Community Impact Grants program. Congratulations to these great local community groups who received Round Two grants: Community Impact Grant Program 2016/2017 Round Two
Brown Hill Progress Association Community PA System $2,927
Redan Football Netball Club Western Oval Kitchen Refurbishment $6,000
Ballarat Apron Festival Ballarat Apron Festival 2017 $3,090
Ballarat Baha’I Community Soul Food Ballarat $2,586
Ballarat North Bowling Club Irrigation System for Green $6,000
Ballarat & District Croquet Association Victorian Country Regional Croquet Championships $1,000
Learmonth Bowling Club Kitchen Refrigerator Replacement $3,000
Berry Street Meet, Make and Master $1,515
Islamic Society of Ballarat Kids Mosque Library $1,753
Eureka Community Kindergarten Association Sebastopol West Family Fun Day $1,420
WRISC Family Violence Support Children’s Art Studio $6,000
Birdcage Thursdays $5,000
Filipino Australian Association of Ballarat FAABI IT Equipment $2,752
Wozzles Wearhouse (CAFS Ballarat) Laundry Equipment Update $2,148
Ballarat Volleyball Association Volleyball Ballarat Skins Tournament $5,209
Golden City Paddle Steamer More Seating Capacity $6,000
Ballarat City Rowing Club Junior Rowing Oar Grips $2,904
Ballarat Eureka Strikers Equipment and Facility Upgrades $2,449
Friends of Ballarat Eventing Marcus Oldham Ballarat International Horse Trials $6,000