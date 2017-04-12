City of Ballarat News April 12th 2017

Urban Design Framework for Ballarat West Major Activity Centre adopted

A REVISED Urban Design Framework for the Ballarat West Major Activity Centre was adopted by Ballarat City Councillors at an Ordinary Meeting of Council on 22 March. The Framework outlines topography, effective alignment of retail offer, delivery of infrastructure and vehicular/pedestrian accessibility and will direct the next stages of development at the site. The Ballarat West Major Activity Centre is located on the corner of Cherry Flat Road and the Glenelg Highway. The adoption of the Framework follows a consultation process with stakeholders. The Framework provides clear guidance to the City of Ballarat, the community and developers on how the Major Activity Centre is to be developed and structured over an approximate timeframe of 30 years.

Apply now for a City of Ballarat Community Impact Grant

Local, not for profit organisations delivering community projects and events are encouraged to apply for funding in the Round Three of the 2016/2017 Community Impact Grant Program. Applications are now open online and close Monday 1 May, 2017. For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program, visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au to download a copy of the 2016/2017 guidelines and access the online application form. More than $125,000 was granted to local not-forprofit community groups in the first two rounds of the City of Ballarat 2016/2017 Community Impact Grants program. Congratulations to these great local community groups who received Round Two grants: Community Impact Grant Program 2016/2017 Round Two

Brown Hill Progress Association Community PA System $2,927

Redan Football Netball Club Western Oval Kitchen Refurbishment $6,000

Ballarat Apron Festival Ballarat Apron Festival 2017 $3,090

Ballarat Baha’I Community Soul Food Ballarat $2,586

Ballarat North Bowling Club Irrigation System for Green $6,000

Ballarat & District Croquet Association Victorian Country Regional Croquet Championships $1,000

Learmonth Bowling Club Kitchen Refrigerator Replacement $3,000

Berry Street Meet, Make and Master $1,515

Islamic Society of Ballarat Kids Mosque Library $1,753

Eureka Community Kindergarten Association Sebastopol West Family Fun Day $1,420

WRISC Family Violence Support Children’s Art Studio $6,000

Birdcage Thursdays $5,000

Filipino Australian Association of Ballarat FAABI IT Equipment $2,752

Wozzles Wearhouse (CAFS Ballarat) Laundry Equipment Update $2,148

Ballarat Volleyball Association Volleyball Ballarat Skins Tournament $5,209

Golden City Paddle Steamer More Seating Capacity $6,000

Ballarat City Rowing Club Junior Rowing Oar Grips $2,904

Ballarat Eureka Strikers Equipment and Facility Upgrades $2,449

Friends of Ballarat Eventing Marcus Oldham Ballarat International Horse Trials $6,000