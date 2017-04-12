Forest Rangers (FRSC) Celebrating 50 years

ON Saturday April 22nd Forest Rangers Soccer Club (FRSC)is celebrating 50 years and all past and present supporters, players, family, friends and the wider community is invited.

Celebrations will begin with a match between Forest Rangers and Creswick for the Anton Erkamps-Seamons Cup in the afternoon followed by a barbeque buffet dinner. Admission of $25 includes the match, dinner and a commemorative FRSC tumbler, the venue is Morshead Park. Tickets can be purchased at https://ballarattickets. com.au/event/forestrangerssoccer-club-50thbirthday4519

Long time supporter of FRSC, Jennie Gilmer, said the club has grown significantly over the years and this year they are looking to have teams in all age groups, including a Senior Womens Team. Ages range from Under 7 to Seniors and the club has won a number of awards, the most recent being in 2016 – BDSA Division One Championship and in 2015 the BDSA Division 1 Cup Winners and BDSA Division 2 Runners-up. “Thank you to Mrs Barbara Hughes for her help in providing some information,” Mrs Gilmer said.

“Records were destroyed in a fire some years ago and we appreciate any information relating to the history of the club to be forwarded to tdean@ ncable.net.au or to call any of the following people: Tracy 0417 340 166, Jennie 0439 250 889 or Cheryl 0419 893 114.” Any type of memorabilia and photographs would be very much appreciated.

Forest Rangers home ground is at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve (Wyndholm Reserve). It was formed in 1967 by a dedicated soccer player who had come to Australia for work purposes. Another Englishman, Ron Campion, gave his time voluntarily to coach the children at the Forest Street School. The founding club was in need of assistance with running children around and looked to parents for help.

Barbara Hughes put her hand up and was also made secretary of the club.

Her husband Geoff made the goals – metal and screwed together so they could be pulled apart as they were taken home after every game.