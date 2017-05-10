Gallery Board takes on new expertise

THE Art Gallery of Ballarat Board of Directors has just announced the appointment of five new Directors to its Board, bringing the Board to its full capacity of eleven members. The Gallery operates as a Not for Profit Company limited by Guarantee, of which the City of Ballarat is the sole shareholder, and the Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the operations of the Gallery and establishing the strategic directions for the Gallery.

Board Chair Cr Mark Harris has welcomed the new Directors, saying that each would bring valuable expertise to the Board. “The Board is coming to the end of our 2014–2018 Strategic Plan, and are already engaged with planning for the next five years. “We were very impressed with the quality of the field of candidates for the Board positions and feel that our new Directors will bring them a range of very valuable qualities to take the Gallery into the future.” Laura Le Marshall is a business and marketing specialist currently working for Cerves Equipment Australia (John Deere). She brings to the Gallery Board her experience in strategic marketing and communications, experience working with volunteers and complex stakeholder groups to deliver projects and events. Jim Rodgers has demonstrated experience in delivery of large projects across Australia and the UK. Now locally based, his projects include the new Ballarat Community Health Lucas building, the refit of Pinarc head office, and the planned Ballarat Hospice head office. He is well acquainted with managing complex and diverse stakeholder relationships from all levels of government, community, and business. RonSelkirk has an arts, education and business background and is a member of the Committee for Ballarat. As a property developer, he has managed large projects such as supermarkets and retirement villages and has been a long-term supporter of the Gallery. Professor Todd Walker is Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Engagement) at Federation University Australia. He is an experienced business leader and brings extensive networks and connections, and the opportunity for a closer relationship with the University in developing the Camp Street arts precinct. Dr Carole Wilson is a Senior Lecturer and Honours and Research Degrees Co-ordinator at the Arts Academy, Federation University Australia. She brings to the Board experience in Arts/Education and Business Leadership. She is also a practising artist with art in the Gallery collection; and has a long history working with galleries across Australia.