Graeme Frislie & Elizabeth Nuspan successful at National Track Cycling Championships

FEDUNI WestVic Academy of Sport athletes and Bacchus Marsh Grammar students, Graeme Frislie and Elizabeth Nuspan, have enjoyed success at the National Under 19 Track Championships in Brisbane.

Cycling Australia’s premier National Track meeting was staged at the Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane, earlier this month. The venue will also play host to the Track Cycling events at this year’s upcoming Commonwealth Games in April.

Frislie, a current Victorian Institute of Sport (VIS) Scholarship holder, was a member of the Gold medal winning Victorian Men’s U19 Teams Pursuit.

In further good news, seventeen-year old Frislie, competing at Under 19 level for the first time, won a Bronze medal in the Men’s U19 1km Time Trial Final Classification.

Meanwhile, sixteen yearold Nuspan, also competing at Under 19 level for the first time, won a Silver medal in the Women’s U19 7.5km Scratch Race Final Classification and narrowly missed a Bronze medal in the Women’s U19 Keirin Final, ultimately finishing Fourth.

Nuspan’s performanceswere even more meritorious given the youngster crashed in the Points Race, only to continue on in that race to eventually finish eighth.

FedUni WestVic Academy of Sport Executive Officer, Corey Saitta, said, “We are thrilled for both Graeme and Elizabeth. To perform so strongly, and for both to finish on the podium at their first attempt competing at Under 19 National level, is an extremely positive outcome and augers well for the future”.