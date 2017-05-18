HEALING OF THE LAMBS

AN exhibition of photographs and paintings currently on display at the Art Gallery of Ballarat draws from the experiences of survivors of child sexual abuse and the groundswell of public support for them. Peter Blenkiron is a Ballarat-born survivor of child abuse, and one of a group of Ballarat survivors who have testified to the recent Royal Commission and who travelled to Rome last year to meet with Cardinal George Pell. He found that the abuse he suffered at the hands of a St Patrick’s College Christian Brother when he was eleven years old caught up with him later in life, as he developed Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. A former electrician, he has spent over a decade working on rewiring the remnants of his affected brain. As part of his healing process, he started to capture moments in time with his phone camera, building up a photographic archive which associated the images he took with his moods and reflections at the time he caught the image. Capturing his journey of healing through the lens of a smart phone Peter’s photographic diary offers rare insight into the inner world of a Child Abuse Survivor as he slowly learns to re-inhabit his body and mind. The exhibition includes videos recorded in Rome documenting Peter’s intensely personal reflections to the Royal Commission Hearings in 2016.

Gallery Director Gordon Morrison said that it was important that the Gallery be ready to respond to issues that are affecting the Ballarat community. “The issue of child sexual abuse is something that has had an enormous impact on this community. “This exhibition is not about blame, it is about one man’s quest to live with the consequences of what he suffered and to find a way forward.”

Blenkiron describes himself as a damaged man, working full-time to find healing from the abuse. “As is the case with so many survivors of childhood sexual abuse, the debilitating effects of CPTSD remain with me. I’m not “fixed” by any means, however, if this is as good as it gets I can live with it,” he said. “Taking the photographs act as a bridge. I sit with an image until it grabs me. I take a photo and it connects my inner and outer world. They merge.” In preparing the exhibition, Peter has been assisted by long-time friend and supporter Vanessa Beetham, whose vision it was to turn his photographic diary into an exhibition. She said that one of the key objectives of the exhibition was to inspire hope. “This is one part of Peter’s story. While it can be confronting at times, it is interwoven with moments of sheer beauty and optimism. “Central to the exhibition is our pursuit of the goals of protecting children and stopping the premature deaths linked to sexual abuse and mental health issues.

“The survivors and community advocates have a vision for making Ballarat a centre for healing which we hope will become a model for the rest of the country, to leave a much more optimistic legacy than being remembered as one of the worst epicentres for child sexual abuse and suicides in the country.” That message of hope is strengthened by a video documentary about Peter’s story and the exhibition which will be screened as part of the exhibition. Another element of the exhibition will be a series of twenty-six large portraits of Ballarat survivors and community advocates created by Archibald Prize finalist Daniel Butterworth. This monumental artwork is a symbolic representation of the community response to the countless numbers of children sexually abused in the Ballarat district and the ways in which Ballarat, true to its historic roots, is leading cultural and attitudinal change.

Mr Blenkiron said the exhibition was a journey of looking at the underlying message that no matter how dark it gets there has got to be hope and light. “That is the theme right through it, what happens beyond awareness and what goes into community healing,” he said. “It’s trying to put that light around it, make sure things are ground into the right sort of support for those who have been damaged in the past and that kids are safe in the future and make sure this never happens again.

“You don’t need a Royal Commission to know that it’s not okay to rape children.” The photographs in the exhibition will be available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards suicide prevention. Peter Blenkiron: Putting the pieces of the self together one moment at a time Will be on display until Sunday 11 June (Open daily, free entry).

