    Heritage Weekend

    23
    SHARE
    Saturday mornings Tweed Ride attracted the young and young at heart. Reuben Deppeler is all smiles, watched on by Linda Franklin.
    Wesley Colledge, Charlie Farren
    and ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh.
    Horse carriages were
    a big hit in the city
    with visitors taking
    advantage of a ride
    to see what it might
    have been like back
    in the days of the
    horse and cart.
    Vintage visit: Sitting
    comfortably in a ‘29
    model Roadster
    were Ben Shields,
    Kasey Fletcher and
    Wallace.
    Steam trains always add that extra touch to any heritage day and Sara Johnson and
    Minerva Dwyer weren’t going to pass up an opportunity.