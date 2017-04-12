HOLIDAY FUN

A RECENTLY launched campaign by Ballarat Community Health highlights the importance of youth sexual health and promotes access to services in the Central Highlands. #YOLOLiveWell was developed by young people for young people and aims to develop policy and provide up to date education that will engage young people to be proactive with their sexual health. Central Highlands has high STI rates and a higher than average pregnancy rate amongst adolescents providing the need for an awareness raising campaign to encourage youth to seek out services they are comfortable with to stay healthy and well and in control of their sexual health. The #YOLOLiveWell campaign is being used by community organisations to educate youth about safe behaviours associated with drugs, sexual health and family violence. The campaign comprises resources such as posters and social media content that can be used by schools and sporting clubs to promote sexual health checks, respectful relationships and safe alcohol and other drug use. The #YOLOLiveWell campaign was launched in the Central Highlands with an event for young people at the Ballarat Skate Park which included games and a free barbeque lunch.

#YOLOLiveWell is the lead brand and underpinning philosophy of the Preventative Health and Community Development program delivered at Nexus Primary Health. This campaign is just one tool that complements their broader coordinated community response of policy development and interactive education with community groups and settings. Leah from Ballarat Community Health said they were promoting safe sex in Ballarat because of our high STI rates and teenage pregnancies. “We really want the massage out there and for the young people to know that it is all confidential , their parents won’t be told,” she said. “They can come in and see us even if they just need to talk. “We are also involved with other organisations like headspace.” Adolescents can come in to Ballarat Community Health, see a sexual health nurse, get some free condoms and talk through other important aspects of their wellbeing and all appointments are completely confidential.