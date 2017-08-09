LEGACY JUNIOR PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION

THE LJPSA is a national competition conducted through Australian secondary schools and colleges for students aged 12 to 14 years. This year the competition was held at St Patrick’s College on August 3. The competition began in Melbourne in 1988 and commenced as a national competition in 1995. Approximately 1500 students participate in this event across Australia. It spans approximately 6 months as it involves several elimination rounds to get to the finals – including regional finals, state semi-finals and then State finals where the winner and runner up are put forward for the National finals in November.

Legacy conducts the annual Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award (LJPSA), which is a competition to enhance the oral communication and public speaking skills of 12 to14-year-old students and to help young people appreciate the ideals of Legacy; voluntary service, caring and comradeship and the need for remembrance. The aim of the LJPSA is to enhance the oral communication and public speaking skills of 12 to14-year-old students and to help young people appreciate the ideals of Legacy; voluntary service, caring and comradeship and the need for remembrance. The format for the competition at all levels consists of: a. A prepared speech of five minutes duration on a topic of the competitor’s choice, within the subject criteria. b. An impromptu speech of two minutes duration on a topic chosen by the organisers, for which each competitor will have five minutes preparation time. The competition is concerned with the competitor’s effective use of language to convey a message or a point of view to an interested audience. Choice of words, intonation, articulation, pace and pausing are all important in conveying the message in a speech. The Ballarat regional finalists were: Winners: Tom McKenzie Ballarat Grammar: and Abagail Poole Ballarat Grammar; Runner-up: Remi Currie Loreto College Chief Judge Andrew Dunwoodie praised the students on the quality of their speaking, but cautioned the students on reading from their cue cards too much. It was a difficult decision to decide on the two winners but the judges felt that overall, the two students from Grammar just had that “little edge” when you looked at their prepared speech and their impromptu combined.