Life was not easy for the goldfield Aborigines of my childhood.

It was against the law to have a full-blood – as they were called – in your house. My late mother, Beria, would have not of that. She had a couple of Aboriginal women who came to get a glass of ice water, and a sandwich. They were fascinated by ice blocks. When the policeman came knocking on the door and told her she was breaking the law, Beria said: “In that case put me in gaol. It’s my house and I’ll do what I like!” That was the end of that.

On the 2nd July, 2008, a memorial was unveiled in Kalgoorlie for one of the state’s most renowned Aboriginal police trackers, Johnny Grey – also known as Pannican. He was considered one of the best Aboriginal black-trackers of his time. He worked for the police in the Laverton-Leonora/Gwalia area from 1942 to 1962. Pannican died in Kalgoorlie in 1967 and was buried in an unmarked grave. Thanks to the efforts of retired Superintendent, Robert Primrose, a memorial has been erected on his grave site at the Kalgoorlie Cemetery.The Minister for Police, John Kobekle, and the Police Commissioner, Karl O’Callaghan, attended the ceremony. Constable Primrose, as he was when I was a child living in Gwalia, worked with Pannican, and said trackers played a vital role in the police force: “Pannican was a legend in his own time. He had status; he was revered by the community in which he worked; and he had presence – an aura about him. He was part of our history,” he said. “It’s not only an acknowledgement of Pannican, but it’s an acknowledgement of other trackers that have likewise worked with police.”Johnny Grey, a Wongi man of the Ngaanyatjarra Tribe, – also known as Youngat, but more commonly as Pannican – was an approved police tracker from 1942 to 1962 in the Laverton and Leonora areas, more than 600km east of Perth.Superintendent Robert Primrose has spent 40-years trying to get his work recognised, after Pannican was buried in an unmarked grave in Kalgoorlie in 1967. “His skills were incredible, he was always just so successful,” Mr Primrose said. “No matter how often I worked with him, and I would think to myself: This bloke’s gotta be having a lend of me! He can’t be that good. He tracked a guy that eventually committed suicide. He told me he’d been carrying a torch, and that it had happened at night. I mean, how the hell could he have known that?

"He said he could tell by the way that he turned, and when we found the body at the bottom of a mine shaft – there it was, with a torch. Pannican received the regular tracker's allowance of 10 shillings a day. "A pittance at the time," Mr Primrose said. "We'd give them a bit of second hand clothing and a blanket, and if we were going to get kangaroos for dog meat we'd make sure Pannican got some as well," he said. Mr Primrose tried to have Pannican's work recognised in 1967 and again in 1996 but says authorities were not interested.When Primrose wrote his memoirs, he collected other written material which he could then present to the police authorities to verify the tracker's work and character: "Pannican was a respected elder; a family man, and known as a Christian," Mr Primrose said. "He was not a subservient person. As far as working with him, you knew who was in charge."The memorial was unveiled on top of Pannican's burial site as a gesture of reconciliation between West Australian police and the indigenous community. Dozens of family members attended attended the event, including Pannican's daughter Ruby and relatives from the Blackstone, east of Warburton."I'm just so pleased. I feel ten-foot tall today that, at last, acknowledgement is made," Mr Primrose said.