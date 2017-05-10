Million Dollar Donation to Fast Track Cancer Research

LAST week the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute announced a significant 1 million dollar donation by businessman and philanthropist, John Turner. The funds allow for an expansion to the research program at the Institute, including additional researchers and equipment. The donation will see the establishment of the John Turner Cancer Research Fund at the Institute to make an immediate significant difference and growth of the research program at the Institute Following a career in supply chain management and exporting, Mr Turner founded Rapini Pty Ltd, one of Australia’s largest suppliers of chrome wire storage systems to the Australian health care industry. Mr Turner maintains a major shareholding in the company since its sale in 2010 to Paragon Care. Currently, Mr Turner manages his own private investment company and philanthropic interests. Mr Turner said, “I am pleased to assist the work of the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute and want to see this donation make a significant difference in something that is very close to me. I am inspired by the work and vision of Professor George Kannourakis and want to see it progress.” Professor Kannourakis, Director of the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute said, “We are fortunate and humbled to be able to set up the John Turner Research Fund to be used exclusively for projects with the Institute and are thankful. This profoundly generous donation from John will enable a quantum leap in our research to better treat cancers utilising the immune system.” “As a non-government funded organisation, the Institute relies on the generous support of the community. The John Turner Cancer Research Fund will make a significant difference to our research program.”

The Cancer Research Fund will see the creation of the inaugural John Turner Professorial Cancer Research Fellowship. Professor Nuzhat Ahmed will be the first recipient of this fellowship. Professor Ahmed is an international recognised cancer researcher in ovarian cancer and is undertaking ground-breaking research into the Immunology of ovarian cancer. The immune system is the first line of defence against any disease. Professor Ahmed’s research is focused in area of ovarian cancer, to understand how and why the immune system of ovarian cancer patients is not able to eradicate the cancer. Currently her research is focused on the differences between responsive and non-responsive ovarian cancer protein cells which could lead to the development of new immune based therapies for treating cancer. The John Turner Cancer Research Fund will allow the purchase of laboratory equipment and the appointment in coming months

of a new post-doctoral fellow and a number of PhD scholarships students. This is instrumental to increasing the volume and speed of the projects. Cancer is something that touches many Australia families, with current rates, it is expected that 1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.

The very generous donation further cements the promise Professor Kannourakis had made to the Elsey family that we would have an internationally recognised cancer institute here in Ballarat.