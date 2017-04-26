MISS MURIEL MATTERS

This is perhaps historically the most famous Australian woman of whom you have never heard. I vaguely knew of her, but, until this well researched biography came across my desk, I really knew little. What an extraordinary life she led. The sub-title on the front cover tells the reader what to expect -“the Australian actress who became one of London’s most famous suffragists.” Yes, “suffragists” is correct.

A London journalist changed it to suffragettes. “intending it to sound derogatory….. instead it became a badge of honour.” It was a badge that Muriel proudly wore. She really shot to fame, after leaving Adelaide to work in London as an elocutionist and an actress, when, in the early 1900s, she dropped pamphlets, from an airship, over London advocating votes for women. Wainwright thinks this might have been the very first time anything like this was achieved. Until their goal was reached, Muriel Matters worked tirelessly with the Pankhursts and with Charlotte Despard, convinced of the cause. She married, after many engagements (always broken off before that final step), in 1914, William Porter, but continued to use her maiden name. They seemed to live quite separate lives – she was obviously too busy with the suffragist movement, and later with the establishment of Montessori schools, to devote much time to Bill, “who never interfered”. In 1917, Billy Hughes issued instructions that “Muriel and Miles Franklin were to be invited to attend quarterly luncheon meetings of the High Commissioner and the state agent-generals to ‘express the women’s point of view’.” At the time he could not have chosen more wisely.

She and her husband moved around a good deal in London and in the countryside, finally settling in Hastings. She died soon after her 92nd birthday in a nursing home at nearby St Leonards-on-sea. Until Robert Wainwright chose to write about this courageous woman, she has been largely forgotten. Now,however, when you read this biography you will understand why the author thinks Muriel really matters, and should not be forgotten.

MISS MURIEL MATTERS by ROBERT WAINWRIGHT

PUBLISHED by ABC BOOKS for a recommended $32.99