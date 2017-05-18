NEW PEDESTRIAN CROSSING FOR HISTORIC BUNINYONG

A NEW pedestrian crossing installed after more than three years of lobbying from Vision Australia has improved safety for pedestrians who are blind or have low vision and all Buninyong residents. Vision Australia is the nation’s leading provider of services to the blind and low vision community.

Vision Australia Ballarat regional manager Laura Allison says staff led by orientation and mobility specialist Chris Mennie saw

the need for a pedestrian crossing in busy Warrenheip Street, Buninyong, and in other locations in the Ballarat region.

Ms Allison says the campaign began in January 2014 with a tour of problematic road crossings around Ballarat that was conducted by Vision Australia and VicRoads.

Vision Australia clients and volunteers, staff and councillors from the City of Ballarat and state MPs Geoff Howard and Sharon Knight also attended, touring sites including Buninyong and Sebastopol and toured sites including at Buninyong and Sebastopol. Safety problems at Ballan were also discussed. “VicRoads made changes Warrenheip Street including reducing the speed limit and creating painted pedestrian refuges but we kept

advocating for our clients in the area and lobbying state government and the opposition for funding to achieve a better solution,” she says. “After the 2014 budget, Mr Howard announced funding for pedestrian crossings in Ballan and the one in Buninyong that he’s about to open.”

Mr Mennie says consultation with the Buninyong and District Community Association ensured the design of the crossing that was in-keeping with the historic town’s aesthetics.

“It’s great for the blind and low vision community and for all vulnerable road users in Buninyong, who now have a much safer way of walking across the street,” he says.

“Vision Australia is proud to have helped achieve a great outcome for Buninyong.” The new crossing will make it safer for people to visit the shops or walk children to school, and also improves access to local bike paths and sporting facilities on Forest Street.

Some of the crossings special features include traffic lights on shorter poles, red and amber lights that only light up when activated by a pedestrian and poles painted in a heritage green. The $350,000 project will boost safety for Buninyong’s school kids and the elderly. “This new crossing is a fantastic outcome for Buninyong, not only boosting safety and making

access to local amenities easier, but also in keeping with our beautiful historic village,” Mr Howard said. “We’ve worked closely with the community to find the safest location, and to make sure the crossing fits in with the rest of town.”