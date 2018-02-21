NOT JUST HORSE POWER

THE weather Gods were kind as the Ballan District Vintage Machinery and Vehicle Club held their Annual Rally and Official Opening of the Ronaldson – Tippett Heritage Museum, on Sunday.

A large crowd wandered around the many exhibits, watched the vintage tractor pull, model aircraft display, sheep shearing, fun for kids, music and much, much more.

Moorabool Shire Council Mayor Cr Paul Tatchell praised the club for their hard work in organising the annual rally.

“It’s an absolute credit to the volunteers who run this organisation and keep it going the way they do,” Cr Tatchell said.

“The greatest asset in the shire is the community, the volunteers and its people.” The highlight of this year’s rally was the official opening of the museum.

Even those of us that have not grown up with agricultural machinery, the name Ronaldson-Tippett is still familiar.

The Ballarat based company was founded in 1905 and at Sunday’s official opening proud family members were present.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Dr Christine Tippett was unable to attend and her daughter Sarah stood in for her, reading the prepared speech.

Christine Tippett learned of the Ballan District Vintage Machinery and Vehicle Club and their plans to expand through her sister, Trish, who is interested in family history.

In 2016 the sisters were in Bungaree at an official event and Christine wandered off to investigate the ‘putt, putting, in the background.

She discovered Philip Knight with 10 engines and the two chatted and spoke about the plans to build a shed in Ballan and house R and T engines, which would be made available if they could be properly stored.

The rest they say is history.

Next week we will bring you the story of Philip and Wendy Knight who donated over 40 items to the museum.