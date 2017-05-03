Official Launch of the 2017 Ballarat Heritage Weekend

THE 2017 Ballarat Heritage Weekend was officially launched this Monday amongst much glamour and song. Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh launched the program and stakeholders and local media enjoyed a sneak peak of this year’s television commercial and entertainment from Federation University students. The launch coincided with the start of a monthlong focus of heritage in the region which will culminate with Ballarat Heritage Weekend being held on its new date Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May.

Visitors can explore and celebrate Ballarat’s mysterious past with a jampacked weekend full of activities, entertainment and events.

Highlights include: •Charlotte Smith 1950s fashion display and fashion parades with celebrity guests Tara Moss, Jacinta Tynan and Emma Birdsall •Official Doctor Blake Ballarat Tours •Keynote addresses from Professor Geoffrey Blainey and Doctor Blake Mysteries Creator George Adams •Mystery Trail •Steam Train Rides •Ballarat’s Best Beard and ‘Stache Competition •Torchlight Tours at the Art Gallery of Ballarat •Horse and carriage rides •Dame Nellie Melba Month High Tea at Craig’s Royal Hotel. Cr McIntosh said it was always exciting to talk about Ballarat’s history and heritage and the wonderful stories that have been shared over the years.

“Ballarat has histories and excitement every single day of the year but this is a great opportunity for us to really celebrate Heritage Weekend and Heritage Month,” she said. “I’m pretty passionate about our history and heritage and there is no doubt that many other people will be introduced to these amazing histories, stories and excitement that we’ll be sharing over this heritage weekend.” Cr McIntosh encouraged everyone to have a look at the full program, which is brimming with things to do and see.

“For the month of May there is a series of events and opportunities to discover that are on in Ballarat,” she said. Heritage month has already begun with a piano sing-a-long at the Ballarat Library at 2pm today.

For a copy of the full program visit: http://ow.ly/h9Zl30aY8oD