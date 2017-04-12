Official Launch of the Live Music Strategic Plan 2016-2021

THE City of Ballarat Live Music Strategic Plan is the outcome of over 18 month’s research, consultation and reflection by members of the City of Ballarat Live Music Advisory Committee. It provides a roadmap to how Council can work in collaboration with the private sector to build on Ballarat’s enviable position as the cultural capital of Western Victoria. The Live Music Strategic Plan also outlines why Ballarat has been named by Music Victoria as one of the Top Ten Victorian Councils supporting the live music sector: The vision, the commitment to welcoming independent events, the quirky spaces and established venues, the rich talent, the deep history – all add up to make Ballarat a uniquely gifted creative community.

Recently quoted in association with the Music Victoria announcement, Ballarat Mayor Cr. Samantha McIntosh says, “The City of Ballarat is a long and proud supporter of the live music scene in our region and across the state, and has been working hard to ensure our city is a sustainable and innovative creative hub via initiatives such as our Live Music Strategy 2016-2021. Council looks forward to seeing this dynamic sector continue to flourish.” At the launch last week Cr McIntosh added, “This initiative is designed to further strengthen the vibrant local and contemporary music scene that we have here in Ballarat. “The live music scene is an integral part of Ballarat’s culture, it brings people together, it fosters that social engagement, connectedness, and we’ve seen it happen so often.” Rex Hardware, Lecturer, Federation University added that he has never seen a time where there has been this much activity, this much excitement around the live music scene in Ballarat and as a veteran of 30 years (music) it made him very excited. “Thirty years ago there wasn’t much acknowledgement about the

music scene and what was happening in Ballarat,” he said. After leaving high school Rex joined 3BBB and was given the opportunity, with his collaborator, to start the 3BBB live music unit.

“This was about 1988 and we spent 10 years documenting and doing live music performances,” he said.

“We did something like 300 artists in 8 years and it was a fantastic working opportunity, the second show was live internet broadcasting, years before U Tube started, it was a very similar thing to what we were doing on the radio but it was documenting it all with video and we’ve some of the first internet live broadcasting from here in Ballarat “ Print copies of the City of Ballarat Live Music Strategic Plan 2016 – 2021 are available through the Ballarat Visitors Information Centre, Ballarat Library & City of Ballarat Arts & Culture Unit in Huyghue House.

Download the Live Music Strategic Plan from the Council website or http://www.ballarat.vic.gov.au/lae/live-musicstrategy.aspx