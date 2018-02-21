Please lend a hand to help Clean Up Australia

IT took just one man to inspire millions of people to pick up rubbish.

Every year since 1989 Ian Kiernan has demonstrated that individuals around the world can make their own contribution to cleaning up the planet.

Locally a number of Clean Up Australia Days are being held across our readership.

Col Palmer is the organiser of the site ‘Yarrowee Creek/ Leith Street Bridge’ and he is looking for volunteers for 4 March 2018.

“We will meet at the Leith Street Bridge,” he said.

“We are starting from 10am to midday but people don’t have to spend two hours, they can spend half an hour, whatever time they can manage.

“This site has been running for 15 years, or maybe longer, and each year we come and clean up a lot of rubbish but sadly next year we find that there is just as much to clean up, again, if not more.” Most of the rubbish collected is take-away food packaging – drink bottles, coffee cups, straws (no household items) and is mainly washed into the Redan Wetlands site through the drainage system.

There is a website that people can access and find a site convenient for them.

“We would be happy to have more volunteers here as there is a lot of rubbish,” Mr Palmer said.

“People can just turn up on the day.” To register your interest in helping to clean up your neighbourhood / school / business precinct, visit Clean Up Australia’s website http://www.cleanup.org.au/

Business Clean Up Day – 27 February 2018 Schools Clean Up Day – 2 March 2018 Clean Up Australia Day – 4 March 2018 Clean Up Australia Day is a simple way you can take action to clean up, fix up and conserve the prized Australian environment.

The latest CUAD report estimated that 562,697 volunteers (contributing 1,125,394 hours) across 6,795 registered sites, removed some 15,312.28 tonnes of rubbish.

Surely, we can do better in 2018! Get involved by registering your own Clean Up Site or by volunteering at a site near you.