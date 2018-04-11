Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh encourages women to ‘help make CBD safer’ by participating in the Right to the Night Pilot Project

WITH community consultation well underway on the Right to the Nigh Pilot Project, City of Ballarat Mayor is encouraging more women to get on board the opportunity to make their CBD a safer place to visit.

Community consultation commenced in February with women identifying and providing feedback on spaces within the Ballarat CBD they currently feel safe and unsafe.

So far, more than 30 women have contributed to the research by using their mobile phones and iPads to pinpoint 80 locations in the Ballarat CBD that make them feel safe or unsafe.

From this feedback, women have identified parts of Lydiard Street North and South, Mair Street, Chancery Lane, Sturt Street, Camp Street and Doveton Street where they feel safe.

While parts of Nolan, Little Bridge, Hickerman, Curtis and Field Streets, as well as Scott Parade have been identified as areas causing insecurity at times.

City of Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh encouraged more women to help make the Ballarat CBD a safer place by adding their own feedback to the Right to the Night Pilot Project online map.

The aim is to have 250 pins dropped on the online map by the end of May.

This online community consultation continues throughout April and May, with community members encouraged to provide their feedback at righttothenight.

com.au by using the online map to pinpoint CDB locations that make them feel safe or unsafe.

During April, there are opportunities to speak with City of Ballarat Officers about the pilot project at the Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre, the Bridge Mall Farmers Market and Ballarat Railway Station.

There is also still a number of opportunities for the community to provide their feedback during the series of ‘Urban Guided Walks’ throughout April and May.

Community members will have an opportunity to walk with Right to the Night Program members during these walks (day or night) to talk about safety. These guided walks will be held on the following dates: •Tuesday 17 April, 12-1pm •Monday 30 April, 7.308.30pm •Thursday 10 May, 12-1pm •Saturday 26 May, 7.308.30pm The guided walks are limited to 10 participants per session. Participants will be asked to bring their phone or iPad to ‘pin drop’ safe and unsafe spaces during the session. Feedback will also be recorded.

Anyone interested in participating can register by contacting City of Ballarat Community Safety and Wellbeing Officer Amanda Collins at amandacollins@ ballarat.vic.gov.au or (03) 5320 5804.

Guided walks can also be organised for community groups and workplaces on request.

The Right to the Night Pilot Project has been designed to provide women with an opportunity to be more involved in the development phases of public spaces, helping inform improved decision making around the design of public spaces within the CBD.

As part of the pilot program, a geospatial platform has been developed for women to share their experiences and safety concerns to inform designers and developers responsible for strategic investment in community public infrastructure and public realm assets.

The geospatial data, together with narratives and face-to-face engagement information collected during a three-month consultation period will be integrated with the City of Ballarat’s existing geospatial infrastructure data to identify areas causing insecurity and feelings of insecurity for females.

After collecting information about safety in the CBD the City of Ballarat will: •Map the locations that make women feel safe or unsafe and explain the reasons why •Identify ways to improve the public spaces that make women feel unsafe •Tell public space designers and developers about women’s needs •Advocate for public space design that encourages safety and inclusiveness City of Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh said, “There is no better feedback than from those impacted most by the design of public spaces within the CBD, these are the people who benefit from a well-designed space and are the most affected when safety has not been a key consideration during the design phase.

“Looking at the feedback so far, Ballarat women have told us how well-lit areas increase their sense of feeling safe, while lack of security and dark pathways do not.

“This feedback is vital in ensuring we can properly inform designers and developers responsible for strategic investment in community public infrastructure and public realm assets.

“I encourage all Ballarat women to take a few moments to let us know their thoughts; it’s going to make our city a better place to live for you and for future generations.”