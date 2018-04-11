SEABL MEN BALLARAT V DANDENONG Round 1

THE Ballarat Miners had a 12 point win over Dandenong as the two came head to head in round one at the Mars Minerdome on Friday night.

The Miners got off to a great start and it was catch-up play for the Rangers for the rest of the match.

The closest they came was within one point behind in the third quarter.

Davon Usher was top scorer for the Ballarat Miners, ending the game on 29 points, followed closely by Marvin King-Davis 23 points.

After his season in the NBL Sam Short returned to the Minerdome and helped the team along with 12 points.

New Miner Josh Fox managed an impressive 13 points, with Nic Pozoglou 12.

Dandenong captain Lucas Barker was a thorn in the Miners side with 22 points, a great contribution to a side which looked like it might topple Ballarat going into the last quarter with one point difference and the confidence of having scored 44 points to the Miners 28.

The Rangers came undone in the last quarter when Tim Lang was taken off the court with a head injury, opening up the court for a strong finish for the home side, 94-82.

SEABL MEN Round 1

BALLARAT 94 DANDENONG 82 POINTS Miners: Usher 29, King-Davis 23, Fox 13, Short 12, Pozoglou 12, Fisher 3, Weightman 2. Dandenong: Barker 22, Riggs 13, Lang 12, Puoch 11, Hayes-Brown 8, Oswald 8, Gibcus 6, Robertson 2