Sebas under the pump

IT was a game that they had to win for a spot in the finals in the GeelongBallarat Premier Bowls but Sebastopol’s luck ran out as a stronger Ocean Grove team won the game by 6 shots on Saturday.

Sebastopol skipper, Ian Warner, said it had been a very competitive game and an important game for the local side.

“It’s a game we had to win to ensure that we make finals but as it stands we now have to win the last two games,” he said.

“Ocean Grove is a very strong side and we were playing on a very fast free-running green, in very windy conditions – a very difficult day.” The match was very close all day, with no more than half a dozen shots, overall, with the lead fluctuating throughout the match.

“We have been pleased with the season,” Mr Warner said.

“We haven’t had many disastrous results; we’ve struggled a little away from home on synthetic greens but generally when we strike a fair grass green we perform well.

“So if we can make the finals we are confident we can give it a shake.” Currently Bareena, who plays on a synthetic green, sits comfortably on top of the ladder.

“They have had an excellent season but are a little vulnerable because finals are on grass,” Mr Warner said.

“In second is Queenscliff, last year’s premiers, and they are good on both surfaces.” The Premier Division consists of 6 Geelong based clubs and four Ballarat clubs.

“They relegate the bottom two sides. There will be one Geelong side that will be relegated, City of Geelong, and looks like the other side will be a Ballarat side – either BMS or Webbcona – they play each other in the last game and the winner will probably stay up.” Mr Warner added that bowls in the Ballarat District was healthy.

“There are a few good players not playing at the moment,” he said.

“Some of the younger ones have just started families, they have young kids and find it hard to make the time.”