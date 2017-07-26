Springbank met the challenge beating Bungaree

AFTER a win against Bungaree on Saturday Springbank has kept its position on top of the ladder. Springbank coach Michael Searl said it had been an important game for his side and the importance of the game was stressed to the whole group beforehand. “A loss would put us in fourth, so we would have dropped from first to fourth and been right back in the pack – that’s how even the competition is,” he said. “We had to stress the importance of winning each game to maintain that solid advantage we have at the top there. “I think Waubra is in seventh and anyone above that can virtually pinch it.” With still a number of players out of the side Springbank has still been able to bring home the goods.

“We have been able to have the luxury of really big scores and we have been defending really well, and just not being able to get too much scoreboard pressure on ourselves,” Searl explained.

“While we have been really pleased with some elements of our game it’s just when we get into our forward line we are not capitalizing the way we like to.” While Springbank has a number of key players it also has the luxury to field Under 18 players. “We have been very fortunate in those crucial games when you need your quality players stepping up, and they have, and I think they drag a few with them, as well,” Searl said. “First and second year players are contributing and this year we have had the luxury of being able to play a lot of the Under 18 kids, as well, against Daylesford we played 4 and I think it’s a positive sign that we are giving them the senior opportunity. “We lost a couple (players) last year and you are never sure what you are going to get and then we had four boys heading overseas in the middle of the year and you know you will be up against it, so to get through that period only dropping one game was very satisfying. “We set ourselves up for the top four and i think we only have to win one or two more and we’ve pretty well much secured it.”