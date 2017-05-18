Stepping back in time for a heritage beard comp

BALLARAT is bringing the beards back at the 2017 Ballarat Heritage Weekend. Building on the success of Ballarat’s first ever Beard Competition at Heritage Weekend last year, the 2017 Best Beard and ‘Stache Competition will return this year.

Hosted at Hop Temple on Saturday 27 May at 12noon, the event will feature special guests The Nelson Twins (Australia’s Got Talent).

There will be four categories including the People’s Choice Award, and a range of great prizes up for grabs. For the second year in a row, the competition trophies are being created by the Sovereign Hill black smith, and beard enthusiast, Tim Bigarelli. Don’t despair if your chin is barren, there is still something for everyone with a range of entertainment, food and drink offerings, market stalls and more. Register your beard and compete, or just come along and enjoy a fun and different day out. This year, Ballarat Heritage Weekend moves to the final weekend in May – 27 and 28 May – and will be the highlight of a monthlong focus on heritage in our region.

Ballarat Heritage Weekend is presented by the City of Ballarat.

Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said it is quite intriguing to see the various styles of beards and moustaches – including platting, which we don’t often see. “I think the Beard and Stache competition has created an amazing piece of interest and a really different approach to Heritage weekend but a lot of fun,” she said. “Heritage Weekend is for everyone – young children, kids, gentlemen, ladies, it’s for those who want to have a bit of fun.”